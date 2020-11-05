OU graduates Rob Standridge, Alex Scott look forward after Senate District 15 race

Oklahoma State Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman) and his opponent, OU alumna and former Ward 8 Norman city councilmember Alex Scott, reflected on the results of Tuesday's state senate race.
In an election that tallied just over 40,000 total votes, Scott — an OU graduate with a degree in public administration — was unable to remove Standridge, the incumbent, from his seat. With the victory, Standridge, who was first elected in 2012, earned his last term in the senate and will be term-limited in 2024.
Scott ran on a platform of investing in public services, honesty, and communication between the government and its citizens, according to her campaign website.
Scott said she may return to school and pursue another degree in the meantime.
“I may go back to school for a Ph.D.,” Scott said. “Or another master’s degree, there is a program of law and technology at George Washington University I’ve been eyeing.”
Scott said if she doesn’t return to school, she will look toward continuing her career elsewhere.
“I’ll be looking into starting a career in the non-profit sector,” Scott said. “No matter what, I’ll continue to work towards a more equitable future for all people.”
When asked about the potential of her running for office again, Scott simply said, “Of course.”
Standridge also said he plans to continue to work for his community. Standridge, an OU graduate with a degree in pharmacy, ran on a platform of limited government, reducing state income tax and healthcare choice, according to his campaign website.
“I am going back to work on issues that are brought to my attention by constituents and citizens around the state,” Standridge said. “I have run and passed many bills on behalf of Oklahomans.”
Standridge has previously sponsored several bills advocating for increased healthcare, including the legalization of licensing and distributing medical marijuana. Standridge was also instrumental in implementing Right to Try in Oklahoma, which allows patients diagnosed with severe or terminal illnesses access to experimental treatments, according to the FDA.
“I will continue to put Oklahomans and Oklahoma businesses first,” Standridge said.
