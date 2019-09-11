OU graduate student accepts full-time position in Student Life, Campus Activities Council

Most students stay at OU for 4 to 5 years, but others stick around, hoping to use their degree in the same place they received it.
Preston Court, a graduate student studying adult and higher education, graduated from OU in 2017 with an undergraduate degree in biology and psychology. Afterward, Court said he decided to pursue his master’s degree at OU and quickly realized he wanted to work at the university after graduation.
Court recently accepted a full-time position as the assistant director of Student Life and coordinator of the Campus Activities Council.
“I moved to Oklahoma from Colorado in 2013 for school and instantly fell in love with our campus,” Court said. “Once I accepted my graduate assistant position here in Student Life in June of 2018, I knew I wanted to be here long term.”
Court said he visited OU Career Services to ensure he was fully prepared for any job application and interview.
“I visited Career Services once in undergrad but never really understood how beneficial and useful the resources they offered are,” Court said.
Court said he met with a Career Services representative to help him prepare for his interview for the full-time position he currently holds, which he said he could not be more pleased with.
“I am in a space that I love and am really comfortable in — that challenges me every day,” Court said. “I get to work for an incredible university, and not only that, but I get to be someone who constantly works towards making this university better day in and day out.”
Robin Huston, director of OU Career Services, said students like Court who have a passion for higher education and want to stay in Norman are exactly the kind of students they encourage to look into staying on campus after graduation.
“Very often, but not always, positions here at the university require a bachelor’s degree or higher,” Huston said. “As far as specific majors go, for a lot of positions, it is more about their experience than what their major was. Any experience that a student obtains while they are at OU is beneficial.”
Career Services encourages students to follow any opportunity that aligns them with their interests and gives students ways to connect with employers and job opportunities, Huston said.
“We make sure that they know about Career Services’ Handshake job board as well as any other job boards that we think would help them in their search,” Huston said. “If they are interested in working in higher ed, we make sure to direct them to the OU's job board.”
Career Services' Handshake is a career management platform that allows recent graduates to connect with relevant job opportunities that align with the interests of the participant, according to its website.
OU's job board performs a similar task as Handshake but allows people to find positions on OU’s campus, according to its website.
“We encourage any student that we speak with that are looking for a job after they graduate to look at all opportunities relating to their passion or interest,” Huston said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.