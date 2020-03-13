OU, government officials discuss coronavirus prevention with Rep. Kendra Horn

Medical professionals from OU and the state government discussed the coronavirus in a roundtable with Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., who attended virtually.
In the roundtable discussion, which was broadcasted on the OU Medicine Facebook page, medical professionals stressed the importance of increased COVID-19 testing and explained the importance of canceling large public gatherings and staying home from work when experiencing symptoms.
Phil Maytubby, director of public health protection for Oklahoma City County Health Department, said at the roundtable that his department had three more people who had presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus, which needed to be confirmed by the Center for Disease Control.
“We usually don’t announce presumptives, but this is so high-profile that we’re kind of to the point where we have to,” Maytubby said. “Every presumptive case is treated as though it is going to be confirmed. So once we get a presumptive positive, those people are treated as though they could potentially spread the virus.”
Gary Raskob, dean of the OU College of Public Health, said at the roundtable that so far, each confirmed case in Oklahoma has a connection to another location with confirmed cases.
“We don’t have cases which we call community-spread,” Raskob said, “where someone in the community comes in and when we explore their history we don’t see how they could have possibly gotten (COVID-19). … So we can prevent many more cases, many more exposures by these mitigation strategies. They’re painful short-term, disappointing, costly, all of those things, but it’s the absolute fundamental way.”
Douglas Drevets, OU College of Medicine regents professor and chief of the Section of Infectious Diseases in the college, opened the roundtable with a presentation on what citizens should know about the spread of the coronavirus and how to avoid it.
Drevets said the coronavirus has spread so quickly because people who have been infected are likely to spread the coronavirus before they develop symptoms, which is known as asymptomatic transmission. Additionally, people do not have any previous immunities to the coronavirus.
Drevets emphasized that the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions are most at risk to the coronavirus.
After the presentation, officials fielded questions from Horn and discussed their response to the disease so far and how public officials can help prevent its spread.
“We need leadership,” Horn said before starting questions at the roundtable. “We have to respond to this. We have to make sure that you and public health officials are empowered to do your work, to help inform us, and to prepare.”
Horn asked what is needed to best address the spread of coronavirus.
“To be very generic, we need tests,” Drevets responded initially, adding that methods need to be developed to test people extensively while keeping both patients and health care providers safe.
Linda Salinas, a doctor at OU Medicine in the Infectious Diseases building, said that since around 80 percent of patients with the coronavirus will probably not need hospitalization, establishing testing locations separate from emergency rooms is imperative.
“I think it’s an imperative that we have testing sites that are not in the hospital emergency rooms,” Salinas said. “It is dramatically affecting workflow, patient care for the multitude of other patients. Many of our large centers in town are caring for severely immunocompromised patients, so I would put that at the very top of my list.”
Dale Bratzler, health administration and policy chair in the OU College of Public Health, said it’s important to make testing more widely available.
“We need to be able to get to the point where we have much broader testing so we can really identify the public health implications of this particular infection,” Bratzler said. “For those patients who have really mild symptoms who may never currently meet the criteria to have the test done.”
While fever, dry cough and shortness of breath are the symptoms most commonly associated with the coronavirus, Bratzler said no one symptom is present in all patients.
“We see patients all the time that have flu-like illness,” Bratzler said, “but if they haven’t traveled, they’re largely not getting tested at this point. … One of the really important points that Dr. Drevets made — 12 percent of the patients in China did not have fever as a symptom. So there is no symptom that happens in every single patient. We can’t tie the requirements for testing to certain symptoms, or whether you happen to have been in Seattle, or New York, or Italy. There are other things to think about.”
Maytubby said his department was expecting to hear Friday whether they had received more test kits. Salinas shared later during the roundtable that the Oklahoma State Department of Health received 500 additional test kits Friday.
Raskob said public officials are working hard to prepare and respond to the spread of the coronavirus.
“For the public, I think it’s very important to know that the public health agencies are practicing and running drills and working round the clock to respond,” Raskob said, “and they should have good confidence in those groups.”
Referencing a graph displaying the exponential increases in COVID-19 cases that numerous countries have seen, Raskob said cancellations of large public gatherings is an important and necessary step to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“They’re not unnecessary, they’re appropriate. … Our whole goal now with the public response is to stop that escalation,” Raskob said, “that increasing exponential increase — to bend that curve and to flatten that curve or hopefully bring that to a plateau. And that won’t be achieved by treating individual people, that will be achieved by preventing exposures and new cases.”
Raskob discussed the most important actions for individuals to practice, describing mitigation of new exposures as the “critical next step” to maintaining public health.
“First of all, we all have to practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette,” Raskob said. “That means coughing into your sleeve. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw that into a garbage and wash your hands immediately afterward. Avoid touching your face.”
Raskob said not touching your face is important because someone can touch a surface with the virus and then become infected if they touch their face.
“This is a time when we have to balance more on our thinking about the community,” Raskob said, “and protecting the community and the health of the community and others. … I want to underscore for the Facebook audience particularly, this is really a crucial time. If you’re told by a health care provider or by a public health person to self-isolate in your home, there’s a good reason for that. That’s not a light recommendation, they don’t take that lightly. And it’s critical you comply with those recommendations.”
Raskob said restricted movement has been necessary in some places in the U.S., but if strong action is taken to avoid further spread of the coronavirus and people comply with recommendations, those may not become necessary everywhere.
“There are inconveniences, there are costs, there are other things,” Raskob said. “But this is a time to pull together and to really be thoughtful and respectful of our community. The individual with the case may have mild symptoms or (is) going to do well and recover, but there are many other vulnerable people out there who are at much higher risk … for whom the chance of a very bad outcome or dying is quite serious. So that’s crucial.”
