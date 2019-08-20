You are the owner of this article.
OU Gender + Equality Center to host meet and greet for LGBTQ community, allies

OU GEC

The OU Gender + Equality Center advocates for the rights of women and LGBTQ students.

 via OU Gender + Equality Twitter

The OU Gender + Equality Center will host a meet and greet for the LGBTQ community and allies. 

The meet and greet, which will take place from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 on the Walker-Adams Mall, will consist of a craft station, a photo booth, guest speakers, food and more. 

The event is held each year for students to meet other students in the LGBTQ community, become allies or talk to staff and faculty who have taken the Gender + Equality Center's training, said event chair Sara Raines. 

The center's training teaches members of the OU community how to be resources for the LGBTQ community. This optional training can be taken by anyone who is interested. 

The meet and greet is not the only event the center will hold. The schedule for "Step In, Speak Out," OU's mandated sexual misconduct prevention training, is already out for students who need to participate. 

The "Step In, Speak Out" program is celebrating its third year of being one of three mandated trainings for all first-year students, said Bliss Brown, the Gender + Equality Center's program coordinator. 

The other two programs consist of Title IX and sexual misconduct awareness training, and a 1st Year Student Mandatory Alcohol Education Session. These programs teach freshmen and transfer students about consent and how to be an active bystander, as well as safety when consuming alcohol and the different policies on alcohol consumption on and off campus. 

More information about the meet and greet or the "Step In, Speak Out" program can be found here.

