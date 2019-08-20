OU Gender + Equality Center to host meet and greet for LGBTQ community, allies

The OU Gender + Equality Center will host a meet and greet for the LGBTQ community and allies.
The meet and greet, which will take place from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 on the Walker-Adams Mall, will consist of a craft station, a photo booth, guest speakers, food and more.
The event is held each year for students to meet other students in the LGBTQ community, become allies or talk to staff and faculty who have taken the Gender + Equality Center's training, said event chair Sara Raines.
The center's training teaches members of the OU community how to be resources for the LGBTQ community. This optional training can be taken by anyone who is interested.
The meet and greet is not the only event the center will hold. The schedule for "Step In, Speak Out," OU's mandated sexual misconduct prevention training, is already out for students who need to participate.
The "Step In, Speak Out" program is celebrating its third year of being one of three mandated trainings for all first-year students, said Bliss Brown, the Gender + Equality Center's program coordinator.
The other two programs consist of Title IX and sexual misconduct awareness training, and a 1st Year Student Mandatory Alcohol Education Session. These programs teach freshmen and transfer students about consent and how to be an active bystander, as well as safety when consuming alcohol and the different policies on alcohol consumption on and off campus.
More information about the meet and greet or the "Step In, Speak Out" program can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.