OU Gender + Equality Center to host LGBTQ ally training

OU GEC

The OU Gender + Equality Center advocates for the rights of women and LGBTQ students.

 via OU Gender + Equality Twitter

The OU Gender + Equality Center will host an LGBTQ+ Aspiring Ally event today, which rebrands a previous event.

The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Bartlett Room, according to the event’s OU calendar page. The event rebrands LGBTQ Ally Training, which is in place to train members of the community to be allies to members of the LGBTQ community through a lecture and activities, said Olan Field, a student employee with the Gender + Equality Center.

The rebrand seeks to acknowledge that certain community members can only aspire to be good allies rather than proclaiming that they are one, Field said.

“A person of privilege has no right to declare themselves an ally of a marginalized group,” Field said. “Rather, they can aspire to be an ally. Then declaring themselves an ally would be to speak on behalf of the marginalized, without the liberty to do so.”

More LGBTQ+ Aspiring Ally trainings are scheduled for Oct. 16, Nov. 4 and Nov. 25, according to the OU event calendar. For more information on Gender and Equality Center events, visit its website

Editor’s note: Field worked at The Daily from spring 2018 to fall 2018.

