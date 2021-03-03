OU Gender + Equality Center to hold gender pay workshop to address, combat wage inequality

The OU Gender + Equality Center will host a workshop to address wage inequality and ways to combat it.
According to an OU Engage event posting, the American Association of University Women Start Smart Wage Equality Workshop will be held online from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 4.
GEC Outreach Coordinator Jasmine Henry said the AAUW’s Start Smart program is designed to empower women with the skills and confidence to successfully negotiate their salary and benefits packages.
“By learning strategies and practicing effective language, participants gain valuable skills they can use throughout their lives,” Henry said. “I have been trained to give the presentation and will be presenting it this month.”
Henry also said participants will learn about the gender pay gap, including its consequences, and they will gain skills to quantify the market value of their education, skills and experience.
“Each participant learns how to conduct objective market research and determine a fair target salary and how to create a strategic pitch and respond to salary offers,” Henry said. “Research has shown that one year out of college, women are paid significantly less than men. Women who work full-time take home about 82 cents for every dollar a full-time male worker is paid.”
The AAUW webpage about the gender pay gap also read that for women of color, the pay gap is even worse.
“Over a lifetime, the gender pay gap grows and loss of potential earnings adds up,” Henry said. “Earning more can make the difference in paying off loans, supporting yourself and your family, buying what you want and need, and saving for the future.”
