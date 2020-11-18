You are the owner of this article.
OU Gender, Equality Center, Norman Pride hosts annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Candlelight Vigil

GEC

The Gender and Equality Center office in the Oklahoma Memorial Union November 11.

 Allyssa Arens/The Daily

The OU Gender + Equality Center, Norman Pride, the Cleveland County Democratic Party and PFLAG Norman are hosting their annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Candlelight Vigil this Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the GEC, the vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the Rock Shelter, the covered picnic area on the west side of Andrews Park.

“Friday, November 20th is the 2020 Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), which memorializes trans individuals who have died because of transphobia and acts of violence against the trans community,” the post read. “TDOR was inspired by the vigil held for Rita Hester, a trans woman from Allston, MA, who was murdered in 1998.”

Pixie Quigley, the Norman Pride vice president, said in an email the vigil is an emotional event that brings the community closer together.

“We will have a speaker say a few words and read the names of the transgender victims who were killed during the past year,” Quigley said. “We usually spend some time visiting with each other before and afterward.”

Quigley also said due to the pandemic, the vigil will be live-streamed for those who feel unsure about attending.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 will cause it to feel a little different this year,” Quigley said. “Several people don't feel safe coming out to a public (albeit very small and intimate) gathering of any kind.”

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

