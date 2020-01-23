OU Gender + Equality Center dedicates new space in Oklahoma Memorial Union

Students and faculty celebrated the opening of new offices for the OU Gender + Equality Center with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on Thursday.
The GEC began the move from its old office space in the summer of 2019, when GEC director Erin Simpson said the new space would be much larger than the single-office space the center previously occupied.
The new space in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Beaird Lounge includes a dedicated lounge area for students, administrative offices and the first all-gender bathrooms on the Norman campus. At the ceremony, Simpson expressed her appreciation for the support OU’s Student Government Association provided.
“Today, I celebrate that the Student Government Association … demanded, and then funded all-gender bathrooms in iconic buildings like the student union,” Simpson said in her opening remarks. “(SGA’s) money went where their mouth, their hearts and their minds were.”
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz spoke at the event, praising student advocates who helped push for the construction of the new space and those who continue to address serious on-campus issues like sexual assault.
“What (student advocates) are doing is fulfilling the promise that was made long ago,” Harroz said at the event. “We are so proud of what we have here today. This matters fundamentally to who we are as an institution.”
English literature senior and OU’s 30th Rhodes Scholar Leanne Ho — who has served in several leadership roles supporting LGBTQ organizations on campus and recently spearheaded the change to make on-campus awards gender-neutral — said although OU has made strides in removing gender from intramural sports and on-campus awards, serious issues remain nationally regarding LGBTQ rights and sexual violence.
“When the president of the United States faces no consequences for credible claims of sexual assault,” Ho said, “and our very own university still does not offer gender-neutral housing, there is still a lot of work to be done.”
They added that the lack of gender-inclusive housing and all-gender bathrooms at OU is frustrating for gender nonbinary students at a time when the administration has expressed a shift to increase diversity.
“These things (would) just affirm (to nonbinary students) that their existence is valid and that they belong at this university as much as anyone else,” Ho said. “Something that’s really important to me is that all students have the opportunity to focus on their grades, their academics, all the reasons people come to a university, instead of their survival.”
SGA president Justin Norris said he plans to continue the work of the previous SGA administration, particularly co-programming with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and collaborating with the GEC, and that he is looking to expand collaboration with the GEC into further initiatives.
“We do have some further diversity and inclusion initiatives planned that we talked about through the campaign,” Norris said, “so we’re really excited to get the ball rolling on those for the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.