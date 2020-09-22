You are the owner of this article.
OU Gamma Beta Phi heads booth in partnership with other organizations for National Voter Registration Day

Student Registers to Vote

A student registers to vote on Sept. 22.

 The Daily/ Ray Bahner

Gamma Beta Phi, a nonprofit at the University of Oklahoma, set up a booth on the South Oval for National Voter Registration Day to help OU and Norman community members register to vote Tuesday. 

Deah Caldwell, an OU adviser for Gamma Beta Phi, said her organization is focused on “recognizing excellence in education and community service.” Gamma Beta Phi is partnered with The Links, Incorporated — a professional organization for women of color. 

Gamma Beta Phi, The Links, Inc. and the Carl Albert Center make up Students Engaging in the Right to Vote.

Due to National Voter Registration Day, Caldwell said it was important for them to show up in person.

Belinda Biscoe, interim senior associate vice president for outreach at OU, said they also work closely with the College of Continuing Education, and are partnered with Langston University to help expand their outreach. 

“It is the glue of The Links Incorporated, Carl Albert Center and Gamma Beta Phi,” Biscoe said. 

Despite the rain and dreary weather, Caldwell and Biscoe said they feel good about their turnout and plan on setting up a booth in the South Oval for important elections in the future. 

“As an employee of OU, I am super invested in our community,” Caldwell said. 

