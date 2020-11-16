You are the owner of this article.
OU Food Pantry receives donation of food items from Crest Foods in honor of Thanksgiving

OU Food Pantry Door

OU Food Pantry front door on Sept. 1.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The OU Food Pantry announced last week it has received a large donation of food items from Crest Foods, which will go towards feeding those in need on Thanksgiving.

“In honor of Thanksgiving,” a tweet from the food pantry read, “Crest gave us a load of Thanksgiving food items to put together for the pantry this month.”

Ethan Maddy, the student director of the pantry, said they would be providing meals to over 100 clients.

This year, the OU Food Pantry has the wonderful opportunity to provide an extra meal in addition to the product we normally provide,” Maddy said. “Thanks to the generosity of President Joe Harroz and (Crest owners) Bruce & Tina Harroz, the pantry is providing 100 free meals, complete with assorted Thanksgiving products from Crest.”

Maddy said over the summer, the number of people who visited the pantry dropped substantially, citing COVID-19 as a contributing factor. Maddy also said the number of people they serve has been growing from between 20-40 clients per week in April to over 70 currently.

“When OU closed back in March, our numbers at the pantry dropped substantially. Before COVID-19, we served an average of 120-150 clients per week,” Maddy said. “We expect this number to increase to nearly 100 clients by Thanksgiving.”

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

