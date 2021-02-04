OU Food Pantry celebrates 10,000 visitor milestone

The OU Food Pantry celebrated its 10,000th visitor Tuesday, reaching the milestone four years after its opening in 2017.
Ethan Maddy, the Student Director of the Food Pantry, said in a press release that he is grateful for the people who have helped with the pantry.
“It is truly remarkable that we have had 10,000 clients in just four years,” Maddy said. “Without our donors and volunteers, 10,000 households could have gone hungry.”
The pantry — which is run primarily by student volunteers — provides free supplementary food for all OU students, faculty and staff. The OU Food Pantry’s sole purpose is to end food insecurity on our campus, Maddy wrote in the press release.
Riyanna Williams, a nursing sophomore who also serves as the pantry's Associate Director of Operations, said her work for the pantry has been a valuable way to give back to the community.
“Volunteering at the food pantry has truly changed my life," Williams said. “I have been able to make a difference within the OU community, and seeing how crucial food assistance is to students, faculty and staff has truly humbled me.”
OU members can view the pantry’s schedule, access its shopping list, register for a visit and apply to be a volunteer through its website.
