OU Fitness and Recreation to hold first intramural triathlon since 2016

Diving Pool Murray Case Sells

The OU logo at Murray Case Sells' dive pool Aug. 27. OU will host its first intramural triathlon since 2016 on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Murray Case Sells Swim Complex. 

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

OU Fitness and Recreation will hold an intramural triathlon this Wednesday.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 in the Murray Case Sells Swim Complex. The triathlon will feature a 1.5 mile stationary bike ride, a 100 yard swim and a .75 mile run, according to an OUMM.

The triathlon has not been put on since 2016 due to construction, but the previous triathlons reached 184 and 263 participants in 2015 and 2016, respectively, according to an email from Garry Armstrong, assistant director of OU Fitness and Recreation.

Armstrong said reaching students and introducing them to the intramural programs as early as possible is the best way to ensure that students meet people for increasingly larger team events later.

Since the event is technically recreational, Armstrong said “any competitive spirit is brought purely by the students themselves.'' 

Winners of the triathlon will receive an intramural championship T-shirt. The deadline to register for the event on OU's IMLeagues website is Tuesday at midnight.

