OU fall graduation 2019: Times, locations for upcoming ceremonies

With the end of the semester approaching, many OU students will be walking across the stage in cap and gown. Here are the times and locations for all the different convocations set for the weekend of Dec. 13, according to an OU press release:
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:30 p.m.
Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture Graduation Candidate Recognition and Reception Gould Hall Gallery, 830 Van Vleet Oval, Norman.
7 p.m.
College of Arts and Sciences Undergraduate and Master’s Convocation at the Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman.
College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences Convocation at the National Weather Center, 120 David L. Boren Blvd., Norman.
Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts Convocation at the Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval, Norman.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10 a.m.
Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy Convocation at the Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval, Norman.
Gallogly College of Engineering Convocation at the Howard T. McCasland Field House, 151 E. Brooks St., Norman.
Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication Convocation at the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., Norman.
1:30 p.m.
Michael F. Price College of Business Convocation at the Howard T. McCasland Field House, 151 E. Brooks St., Norman
David L. Boren College of International Studies Convocation at the Oklahoma Memorial Union, Meacham Auditorium, 900 Asp Ave., Norman
2 p.m.
Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education Convocation at the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St., Norman
4:30 p.m.
College of Professional and Continuing Studies Convocation at the Howard T. McCasland Field House, 151 E. Brooks St., Norman.
Correction: This article was updated at 2:50 p.m. to correct several of the times for convocations.
