OU faculty to receive alternate evaluation methods due to pandemic, other factors

While students have not been offered a pass/no pass grading option for the fall semester, faculty members will not be given numerical ratings in their annual evaluations, according to an email from Interim Provost Jill Irvine.
This change in evaluations was made to acknowledge the challenges faculty may have faced in achieving their teaching, research, creative and service goals during a global pandemic, Irvine said in the email. Instead of numerical ratings, faculty will be given written feedback, “motivating faculty to continue their ongoing efforts toward high standards,” according to the email.
“Many occurrences in 2020, including the global pandemic, may have impacted faculty achievement,” Irvine said in the email. “These effects are likely to vary across individuals, with some faculty experiencing particular effects.”
In a statement emailed to The Daily, the Provost’s office said pass/no pass will not be an option for students, but the deadline for withdrawing from a class for an automatic “W” has been extended by a week, from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20. Also, any withdrawals this semester will not count toward a student’s limit of 5 “W’s” during their time at OU, according to the email.
These changes are in addition to the university-wide attendance policy that allows for absence without documentation and the urging of faculty to be flexible in their assignments and grading, the email read.
University spokesperson Kesha Keith said “communications related to this topic are still forthcoming.”
Allegra Shaffer, political science senior, said this change to withdrawals is not helpful for her, as withdrawing will still cost her money. Shaffer also said she has several classes that are behind on grading, so she doesn’t have an accurate depiction of what her grade is.
“Why would I want to withdraw from the class? That doesn't help me,” Shaffer said.
These new policies were put in place after OU’s Student Government Association asked the Provost’s office for a pass/no pass option for the fall.
“The lack of grades could put students at a significant disadvantage when applying to graduate programs or other programs, internships, and jobs that may require grades for courses taken this fall,” Irvine said in a statement sent to SGA. “It could be particularly damaging to students from historically underrepresented populations who face additional barriers to graduate program admission and career advancement.”
Irvine said in the statement sent to SGA that part of her decision not to implement a pass/no pass policy was because there has been an increase in students with A midterm grades. Irvine added that very few universities have adopted a pass/no pass policy for this semester, and with the spring semester not looking much different than this fall, “virtually every academic leader and faculty member” she spoke with was concerned about students potentially missing three semesters of grades.
However, many other instructors and students disagree, a petition for pass/no pass grading now having reached nearly 5,000 signatures. OU instructors like Laura Gibbs have advocated for a pass/no pass option this semester, and experts say it would be a helpful move for students.
August Stroud, history junior, has compiled a script for students to use to call the President and Provost’s offices to request a pass/no pass grading option. In addition to the pandemic, Stroud said the historic power outage last month and tumultuous Presidential election have led to a semester of unprecedented stress for students, many of whom are struggling with their grades.
“Yes, I think (faculty) should get leniency,” Stroud said. “But I'm not computing how the university is like, ‘Yes, it's been a weird year, (faculty) need a break,’ and they're not extending that same courtesy to the people who are actually paying to be on this campus.”
Shaffer said the lenient attendance policy hasn’t been practiced in every class. Despite needing to quarantine multiple times this semester, too sick to leave her bed during one of those, Shaffer said she was still counted absent in multiple classes as well as being asked for documentation.
One of those classes is online, but the professor doesn’t allow students to be on Zoom in an “unprofessional setting.”
“I was just so sick, I could not get out of bed,” Shaffer said. “So I was like, there's no way I can go sit in class. And I got 10 out of 30 attendance points for the week … I sent him emails (explaining I was sick) and I just never heard back.”
Shaffer said the administration’s reasons for not implementing pass/no pass don’t hold up in her opinion.
“Why do I have to get graded, but we don't get to grade faculty on their work? It just does not sit right with me,” Shaffer said. “There's no lenient attendance policy … All my professors are grading on attendance, and it’s drastically affecting my grades.”
Shaffer said she is less worried about what having no letter grades would do than she is about what will happen to her GPA if she fails a class, or even, a scenario that is seeming likely, gets multiple D’s and C’s.
“It’s not like I was being lazy just waiting for them to announce a pass/no pass policy,” Shaffer said. “I am working super hard to make sure that I can get good grades. And it just has not been easy with COVID, and obviously being locked up in your room for nine months on end (causes) mental health issues.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.