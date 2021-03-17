OU faculty, students emphasize fuller understanding of Afro-Latinx, African American, Afro-Caribbean communities

Samantha Hepburn’s first racist incident is a memory she recalls vividly from when she was 8 years old.
While her mom browsed in a Disneyland store, a white woman hurrying through the aisles called Hepburn the N-word, claiming there’d been an “increase” of Black people in the U.S. during the presidency of Barack Obama. Confused by the situation, Hepburn remembers this summer family vacation as the first time she realized “Yes, I’m Black.”
Growing up in the Bahamas, Hepburn never considered herself as “the outsider” within her own country, as she belonged to a majority-Black demographic. Her journey studying abroad since 2017 has “brought her out of her bubble” into a world where she realized “race does play a role” in society.
Hepburn and other Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latinx OU students talked about their experiences as members of a minority within the Black community following the reflections of Black History Month.
A celebration of international history
Hepburn said being Afro-Caribbean meant embracing her identity regardless of colonialism and growing up in the Bahamas, a place where race was “never the primary thought.”
“I come from a multicultural society. The Bahamas is a predominantly Black or Afro-Caribbean country, very diverse in terms of ethnicities and rich in history,” Hepburn said. “When you grow up in a country where everyone looks basically like you, then you don't ever have to worry about being the outsider.”
Hepburn, one of the Faces of OU International 2021, considers Black History Month as an important celebration of freedom and important figures across Black communities, including the Bahamas.
“There was once a time where, even though the majority of the population (was) Black, we didn't have power in the country,” Hepburn said. “Black History Month means celebrating those people throughout international history who worked hard to ensure that we have the same access and the same liberties as white people.”
OU alumnus Eduardo Campbell said belonging to the Afro-Latinx community means to “take pride” in such a diverse group of people, whose context changes depending on the Latin American region they come from.
“It is a lot to celebrate when it comes to the diversity and richness of the culture, but at the same time, (it is) a constant fight of asking for similar treatment when it comes to any socio-economic and political environment,” Campbell said. “We are a group of people who have been left behind for centuries.”
OU Spanish instructor Christina Audas wrote in an email she started learning about the Afro-Latinx culture in her early 20s by focusing on the life experiences of friends who embodied this identity.
“I will continue to learn from and center the underrepresented voices of the Latinx communities, because it always has been and is now more than ever a matter of great urgency and importance,” Audas wrote. “Their voices are an act of resistance in a world that continues to enact multiple forms of systemic violence on their communities.”
Audas’ main goal is for her students to experience “the humanization of the language.” For her, including the Afro-Latinx culture in her Spanish curriculum means giving students a better sense of diversity in Latin America, while unveiling the journey of overcoming internalized racism to embrace Afro-Latinx empowerment some of her class guests had experienced.
“I want my students to learn deeply from the stories that we will not find in the textbook, the classroom outside the classroom,” Audas wrote. “(I make) spaces to center and learn with my students from the stories, the lived experiences, the histories, the cultural expressions, the forms of resistance, and the contributions of peoples in the Spanish-speaking world whose stories have not been centered and have been devalued and unmattered historically and presently.”
Audas wrote the term “Afro-Latinx” is not new among communities in Latin America, yet “perhaps” is newer in white spaces and mainstream media, education and political discourse. She said many people have a “lack of understanding” of how the North Atlantic Slave trade enslaved Africans in the Americas, leading to a very strong African diaspora in Latin America.
The enslavement of African communities led to the “reproduction” of systemic racism and dehumanization against Black people up to this day, which has made Afro-Latinx people “survivors” in systems that do not accept them, Audas wrote.
“It has created the realities that peoples of African descent in the Americas experience disproportionately higher rates of (a) lack of access to education and healthcare, lack of representational and political power, lack of full representation in education and media,” Audas wrote. “(They) are subject to higher rates of gendered violence, are subject to higher rates of police and state violence, (and) are underrepresented in census counts.”
‘Where I see myself fitting in is ever-changing.’
OU biology freshman Julian Ruger said he came from both Afro-Latinx and African American backgrounds, as his mother is from the Dominican Republic and his father’s ancestors are from Africa.
“My mom made sure to really embrace (the Afro-Latinx) side of us. I, unfortunately, don't speak Spanish, but I am still very intact with the culture and heritage,” Ruger said. “Both sides of my identity come from very dark histories, but they have very beautiful aspects to it just as much.”
Campbell said he recalls explaining his blackness to people in the U.S., including members of the Black community because they didn’t know what Afro-Latinx meant.
“People in the U.S. assume that we Latinxs are this homogeneous group of people (who) look all the same. Latinx is not a race, but rather a category of people coming from a specific region of the world,” Campbell said.
Ruger said he struggled with his racial identity when rushing a fraternity during his freshman year at OU.
“I didn't know (if) I wanted to go to a Black fraternity or a Hispanic fraternity,” Ruger said. “In the end, I felt more connected to the Hispanic side, but where I see myself fitting in is always changing.”
Hepburn said the “on-going debate” between Afro-Caribbean and African American people is the result of a difference of struggles throughout history.
“Being Afro-Caribbean definitely puts me in a position of privilege somewhat because it gave me a foundation. I grew up understanding my history, I grew up in my blackness (while many) African Americans, from what my knowledge of the situation is, grew up in predominantly white spaces,” Hepburn said.
While Hepburn said she cannot relate to African Americans people’s experiences living in a mostly white country, finding similarities in both communities’ historical experiences of slavery and the daily microagressions they continue to receive can help each group to understand the other’s perspective.
“The Caribbean culture is not something that's widely taught. They know it is sunny and they want to travel down, but its history isn't hot,” Hepburn said. “When you put that in my perspective and compared to all other countries where you can find Black people, then people tend to say that (Afro-Caribbeans) don't compare to them.”
Kissinger Charles, an OU business administration freshman from Haiti, said Afro-Caribbean people have a unique culture aside form commonalities with African and African American people.
“One of the criticisms that I often heard is that Afro-Caribbeans are too influenced by the West. Geopolitically, we are closer to the U.S. and Canada than we are to Africa,” Charles said. “We are African Caribbeans, and we bring something new to the table, (as we come) from different places.”
Campbell said he thinks there is a “strong” Black connection between African Americans and Afro-Latinx individuals, yet a lack of understanding of Afro-Latinx culture can cause friction between the groups.
“I think one of the gaps that divides the African American and the Afro-Latinx’s community is actually the asymmetrical knowledge that exists,” Campbell said. “We (Afro-Latinxs) looked up to the African American history to empower the way they see themselves, but it’s not a similar relationship in the way we are seen by African Americans.”
Audas also wrote she believes Afro-Latinx culture is less familiar to many than broader Black culture.
“Some misconceptions I have from my students initially is the complete lack of awareness of Afro-Latinx communities and their contributions both in the United States and in the larger Americas,” Audas wrote. “Because of very narrow representations of white Latinx people in media and in other spaces, many people don't 'see' Afro-Latinx people in their fullness and complete humanity.”
‘We should give people the opportunity to learn.’
Hepburn said her first incident of racism helped her to reflect on how her race was going to affect her life while growing up. When she arrived at OU 13 years later, she said learning about the university's history of racism — including two OU professors using a racial slur during their classes — forced her to be “on guard.”
“Coming to OU, I didn't know how to feel about the (incidents of racism). I didn't know what was going to happen because OU is in a predominantly Republican state with a long history of supporting and enabling racism,” Hepburn said. “While I haven't experienced it, (I knew) I had to be careful, (even if) people may say (I’m) over exaggerating.”
During the past U.S. presidential elections, Hepburn’s parents suggested she take “precautionary measures,” as they were concerned for their daughter’s safety as an international and Afro-Caribbean student.
Charles was also aware of OU’s past incidents of racism, especially the 2019 incident when two OU students recorded a video using blackface and racial slurs and posted it on Snapchat.
Campbell said he didn’t take part in any Black History Month events at the university, but he attended activities organized by the OU Black Student Association during his college time because he viewed them as important.
Campbell also said he advocated for OU Afro-Latinx members mostly during his junior year, including taking on a role as the organizer of the Spring 2019 rally, which allowed him to help “reshape” common views of Blackness.
“I was given a platform to talk about blackness from a very different perspective as an Afro-Latinx,” Campbell said. “My way to advocate for blackness and active anti-racism at (OU) was (not only) for my (non-Black) colleagues and professors, but for my African American classmates (who) didn't have a lot of exposure to (the) Afro-Latinx history,” Campbell said. “I was also very glad that people were so interested. OU professors invited me to talk in their classrooms (about) my experiences as an Afro-Latinx living in Oklahoma.”
Hepburn said she admires the work of OU organizations that advocate for the Black community on campus.
“They are beneficial because they provide these minority communities (with the) opportunity to be around people that you can relate to,” Hepburn said. “They apply pressure on the university as well to make sure that OU is doing its job to combat racism, ensuring a safe space for students.”
Hepburn said OU should “find more ways to attract” the Afro-Caribbean community such as scholarships, recruitment committees or college fairs.
Charles also said he believes a greater Afro-Caribbean presence is crucial, and those from that community should try to occupy executive positions at OU where their “voices can be heard.”
Ruger said showcasing the Afro-Latinx culture is the best way to advocate for them, as they need to represent “where they are from to make a very diverse world.”
Campbell said he believes OU should continue funding the African American Studies Department to support minorities such as African American, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latinx students on campus.
“In order to educate the population, we should give people the opportunity to learn,” Campbell said. “One way to support us is to hire people like us. Having these incredible scholars can be extremely beneficial for everybody in the community.”
The question of how the OU community can continue to educate itself regarding the African, African-American, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latinx culture is one Audas said should be “a central and guiding question” in the mind of OU’s leadership. For her, committing to diversity meant centering the experiences of students of color in her classes while listening to their lived experiences and supporting them during acts of resistance, such as the BERT sit-in at Evans Hall in February 2020.
“It (means) making the time to (develop) class plans that create space for engagement with the stories we will not find in our textbooks (and) engaging with other like-minded colleagues who want to create classrooms that center these things,” Audas wrote. “It has meant understanding and embodying the fact that every day of the semester is a time to center the stories that have not been told — not just during African American History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and Indigenous Heritage Month.”
