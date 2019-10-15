OU Faculty Senate discusses policies, on-call health care services, concerns about OU Global

The OU Faculty Senate discussed the revised conflict of interest policy and a new health benefit for employees, among other things, in its second meeting of the semester.
In the Oct. 14 meeting, the senate discussed the revision of the conflict of interest policy at length, later passing the policy, discussed the introduction of a new on-call health care service in the likes of Uber and DoorDash and also had an open discussion on concerns about online education program OU Global.
One significant motion, brought up by multiple senators, was to have the senate journal represent more of the conflict of interest policy in writing.
The Senate deliberated on the revised conflict of interest policy, and Secretary Amy Cerato discussed general changes made to the policy, including definitions outside professional employment and changes made for both the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.
“We tried to advocate for more flexibility for the faculty,” said Faculty Senate Chair Joshua Nelson.
Senator Matthias Nollert motioned to table the approval of the policy, claiming that the body needed to look over the policy further before a decision was made and that it needed to be further read over for an informed decision. The motion was seconded but wasn’t carried due to a lack of votes, and the policy was approved.
The senate was also given a presentation by OU Human Resources about changes to health benefits for 2020, including a new service titled DispatchHealth. The service will bring urgent care services to those who call for it through an app, according to Human Resources’s presentation.
The service will be equipped with everything that can be found in an urgent care center. For example, patients would be able to have tests performed for certain illnesses. More information can be found through a video that was presented to the Faculty Senate.
Nominations for various university organizations such as the Academic Programs Council, the Goddard Health Center Advisory Board and the Student Conduct Hearing Panel were voted on unanimously for the slate to be approved during the meeting. The Senate also elected Kalenda Eaton to the Faculty Senate Executive Committee.
Various senators also brought up concerns about OU Global, with worries about faculty becoming proficient in online education. Some senators also said there is a need for definite metrics that can analyze when university resources are being used.
“I feel like this is creating academic programs without a lot of academic input,” Senator Hunter Heyck said.
The next Faculty Senate meeting will take place on Nov. 11, 2019.
