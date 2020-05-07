OU Faculty Senate announces 4 newly elected officers for 2020-2021 academic year

The Faculty Senate announced four newly elected officers on Thursday, and they will begin their positions immediately.
According to a press release from the Faculty Senate, Keri Kornelson, a mathematics professor, was chosen as chair-elect for 2020-2021, and Dave Hambright, a biology professor and director of environmental studies, was chosen as the secretary for 2020-2021.
Faculty Senate’s chair-elect and secretary are elected by the body, and they serve as two members of the senate's 10-member executive committee. The chair-elect becomes chair when the former chair leaves office or when the chair-elect’s successor is elected, according to the Faculty Senate charter. Normally, the chair’s tenure lasts from May to the following May.
The new chair, Amy Bradshaw, took office at the senate's most recent meeting on May 4, according to the release.
Two at-large members of the executive committee for 2020-2022 were also elected — Ralph Beliveau, a creative media production and professional writing professor, and Deborah Trytten, a president’s associates presidential professor, computer science professor and women’s and gender studies professor.
“We would like to thank all the candidates who ran and the senators who voted in this important process,” the release states.
