OU faculty consider potential responses to coronavirus, reflects on racial slurs in classrooms

The Faculty Senate discussed possible plans to cancel classes on campus for the two weeks after spring break due to coronavirus concerns, among other things, in its March 9 meeting.
The meeting, which was held at 3:30 p.m. in Jacobson Hall, came hours after The Daily reported that administrators were considering moving classes online for two weeks after spring break.
It was also the senate’s first meeting since OU’s Black Emergency Response Team held a sit-in at Evans Hall demanding changes after multiple professors used the N-word in their classes.
Besides discussing potential responses to the spread of coronavirus at length, faculty senators discussed an anti-racism resolution and heard a report from the leader of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Potential university responses to coronavirus
Representatives of the provost’s office discussed the administration’s consideration of moving classes to be online-only for two weeks after spring break.
Provost Kyle Harper prefaced remarks about these potential plans by saying administrators welcome feedback from faculty. He said contingency planning involves striking a balance between avoiding spreading alarm unnecessarily and acknowledging the seriousness of the coronavirus.
Decisions have not yet been made, Harper said, but he’s constantly in contact with interim OU President Joseph Harroz, the OU Health Sciences Center and the Office of Legal Counsel. He said he and his team will make a decision in the next day or day and a half, but the university must be prepared before they make a decision.
Vice Provost for Instruction and Student Success Mark Morvant and Associate Provost for Faculty and Student Affairs Chris Walker then began their report.
Walker said he is working with a team of representatives from various OU campuses working on coronavirus contingency planning, but especially a coronavirus team geared toward the Norman campus. He said the Norman-focused team consists of employees from Student Affairs and OU Housing and Food, among other groups.
Walker said he and Morvant have been meeting regularly with Health Sciences Center employees to advise Harper and other administrators effectively. He also said the coronavirus situation in Oklahoma has been changing rapidly, which has made it difficult to develop contingency plans.
Walker discussed the closure of the OU in Arezzo campus, as well as the “very real possibility” of reliance on online classes after spring break.
Morvant said he and his team have been working closely with OU Information Technology employees, and he thinks OU is in a “very good place” to move to online classes, if necessary. He mentioned Canvas and Zoom video-calling as assets to online learning and services that OU already has access to.
Morvant said administrators’ communication with students and faculty members will be essential in the transition to online classes.
In response to a question from faculty Sen. Tom Burns about how serious the coronavirus is in comparison to past epidemics, Harper said coronavirus information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is very reliable.
Harper also said the costs of moving to online classes are high, but one of the benefits is decreasing exposure to the disease on campus. He said a decision will be reached by weighing the benefits of online learning to combat potential spread of coronavirus against the costs of the switch.
In response to a question about what students who do not have reliable internet access should do if classes are moved online, Morvant said apps like Canvas are mobile-friendly, so students should still be able to participate in classes if they have cellular data. Morvant also said that if a student absolutely doesn’t have access to WiFi or a laptop, allowing them to use university resources is an option.
Faculty Sen. Hunter Heyck asked during the meeting what disease mitigation would look like for students who stay in the dorms during spring break. Morvant said university housing will be open for students who do not have anywhere else to stay, but students will not be able to return to their dorms after spring break unless they receive a university accommodation.
Walker also said the university will not be closed even if instruction moves online, so using classrooms on campus in certain cases is a possibility. He added that the university’s coronavirus teams will make a decision on whether to move classes online based on advice from OU Health Sciences Center officials.
“The leaders in the College of Public Health ... (the Section of Infectious Diseases), (the OU College of Nursing) and (the OU College of Pharmacy) — a lot of the research they’re doing is to inform decisions that are made at that higher level,” Walker said. “So we’re certainly paying attention to what the CDC is saying, and so, really, there’s not an arbitrary threshold that we’ve created. It’s just based on the best available guidance that they’re able to use.”
Walker said university administrators hope to make an official statement Tuesday.
“With all the caveats in place, 1,000 things can happen, but ... our goal is absolutely tomorrow,” Walker said.
Walker said that the university’s coronavirus updates can be found on OU's website.
Resolution addressing racism in classrooms
The senate also saw a resolution that is aimed at holding faculty accountable for using anti-black and racist language in the classroom.
The resolution was written by the Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and states that the authors are in support of student requests by the Black Emergency Response Team and the National Association of Black Journalists.
The requests from NABJ were made as a result of the use of a racial slur in comparison to the phrase “OK, boomer” by Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication professor Peter Gade. The requests from BERT during a sit-in the group organized in Evans Hall were made after that incident and after history professor Kathleen Brosnan read a racial slur from a historical document during class, as well as a desire for more ways to hold the provost’s office accountable.
The Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee released its own set of requests, including demands for a greater commitment to hiring and retaining more diverse faculty members and publicly communicating explicit goals for further diversifying students, staff, faculty and administrators.
During discussion of the resolution, several senators expressed concern that the resolution regulated speech too harshly.
Burns called attention to the clause in the resolution, stating, "we also acknowledge that academic freedom does not protect faculty members from colleague or student challenges to or disagreement with their educational philosophy and practices,” saying that he thought a student’s disagreement with a professor’s statement could wrongfully put a professor’s tenure in jeopardy.
Other senators agreed with him. One said he teaches about embryonic stem cell use in his class, and some of his students might feel uncomfortable with that because of their religion. He added that if the resolution is passed, he would feel “really scared” to teach that subject in his classes.
The resolution was tabled and, according to the meeting agenda, will be voted on at a future meeting.
Higgs Hyppolite reflects on racist incidents since January
During the meeting, Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite also gave a report.
She began by saying her first 30 days on campus consisted of a “listening tour” to find out more about the OU community. She added that of the eight weeks she’s been in her position, four weeks have been spent addressing racist incidents on campus.
Higgs Hyppolite said it has been hard to advance her office’s mission of diversity, equity and inclusion when the campus is always in crisis mode. She also said the ideas of diversity, equity and inclusion revolve around student success.
“We have a lot of work to do, and I say ‘we’ because it will take the efforts of everyone in this room to really move this agenda of diversity, equity and inclusion forward,” Higgs Hyppolite said.
University administrators are working to hire an associate provost that will focus on faculty diversity training, Higgs Hyppolite said. She also said administrators are trying to create a more streamlined hiring process that will allow for more diverse hires.
She finished her report by saying an important part of increasing diversity is creating a campus climate that will make diverse faculty members want to stay at OU after starting a position at the university.
“What I would appreciate is, again, if you would use your levels of influence to positively impact diversity, equity and inclusion, and that it would not be an afterthought, but that you would begin to think strategically about how you can weave it into the fabric of everything you do,” Higgs Hyppolite said to faculty members.
The next Faculty Senate meeting is slated for April 3 at 3:30 p.m. in Jacobson Hall.
