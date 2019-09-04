You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU faculty and staff across all three campuses to see new salary increase program Oct. 1

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Seed Sower and South Oval (copy)

The Seed Sower statue in front of the South Oval on Oct 10.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Faculty and staff across all three OU campuses will see a new salary increase program this fall.

The raises, which were approved at the June 25 Board of Regents meeting, will be effective Oct. 1 for faculty and staff hired or rehired before June 30, 2019, on the OU Norman campus, according to an OU Info statement. 

This is the first broad salary program for staff in Norman since 2014, according to the statement. Each campus’ Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost along with their Human Resources departments distributed guidelines for the salary program.

“We presented to our Board of Regents an annual budget that is financially sound and makes new investments in the pursuit of our university’s mission," Harroz said in a June press release. "The progress this university has made in the past year is significant and our faculty and staff deserve recognition for their focus and commitment to putting students first as we have worked toward financial health."

Full- and part-time staff eligible for benefits will receive a 3 percent salary increase and all full-time instructional Norman faculty (including instructors and lecturers) will receive a 1.2 percent increase to their base salary, according to the statement. Funding was also given to departments for additional faculty raises for performance or salary equity.

The OU Health Sciences Center staff will receive an overall average increase with fringe benefits of 3 percent, but according to the statement “HSC faculty raises will vary based on available budget, performance and salary equity needs.”

OU-Tulsa raises for faculty and staff will “align with the campus in which each employee reports,” according to the statement.

The statement also listed the following implementation dates for the salary program: 

  • Sept. 28 & Sept. 29: Effective date of raises for all Health Sciences Center employees and hourly employees in Norman

  • Oct. 1: Effective date of raises for salaried monthly employees in Norman

  • Oct. 25: First paycheck with raises for all Health Sciences Center employees and hourly employees in Norman

  • Oct. 31: First paycheck with raises for salaried monthly employees in Norman

Tags

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments