OU extends deadline for spring '21 course material adoption due to extended winter break

OU has postponed its course materials adoption deadline to late October, allowing more time for professors to make resources available for students in the spring.
Matt Hamilton, the special assistant to the provost, wrote in an email course adoptions should be submitted to the official OU bookstore before Oct. 30.
“We want to ensure that course materials can be sourced and available in time for students to order for the spring semester,” Hamilton wrote. “So with the new start date (due to winter break being extended), we are extending the course material adoption deadline to Oct. 30.”
Hamilton wrote only course materials adopted through Soonerbooks.com are eligible for institutional aid to be directly applied for student recipients. He also wrote that to access Soonerbooks.com, professors need to log in with their 4x4 to find what they are assigned to teach for the term, then click on those courses to make their adoptions.
Hamilton wrote in the email if a course does not require any materials, or if open educational resources are used in a class, professors should still log in and indicate this in the portal.
“It will display the information to students when they login to purchase their materials, and it will make it clear to them that course materials are not required and/or will not cost them anything,” Hamilton wrote.
Hamilton gave a tutorial video for the process. He also said if professors have questions, they should contact Akademos, and students should reach out to soonerbooks.com/help.
