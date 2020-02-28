OU Evans Hall sit-in: University releases statement from Dean of Students David Surratt after protest concludes

The university released a statement from Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt after the Evans Hall sit-in organized by OU's Black Emergency Response Team ended Friday afternoon.
"This week, our students have raised legitimate concerns about increasing a sense of belonging at OU, echoing issues we see raised at universities across the country," Surratt said in the statement. "They came with a list of demands that in our discussions, we agreed were actually solutions that reflect the work already underway as part of the university’s draft strategic plan that we have developed and will be presented to the OU Board of Regents next month."
Surratt said in the statement that the administration is hopeful to have established constructive ways to communicate and help the university.
"We are excited to add a new piece to our draft plan that captures another one of the students’ ideas around a new student advisory committee and that is in harmony with the strategic vision for the university," Surratt said in the statement. "The past few days of conversation have crystalized our efforts to squarely align the strategic direction with student interests."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.