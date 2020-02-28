You are the owner of this article.
OU Evans Hall sit-in: University releases statement from Dean of Students David Surratt after protest concludes

David Surratt

Dean of Students David Surratt walks to a conference room in Evans Hall to meet with leaders of BERT Feb. 26.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The university released a statement from Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt after the Evans Hall sit-in organized by OU's Black Emergency Response Team ended Friday afternoon.

"This week, our students have raised legitimate concerns about increasing a sense of belonging at OU, echoing issues we see raised at universities across the country," Surratt said in the statement. "They came with a list of demands that in our discussions, we agreed were actually solutions that reflect the work already underway as part of the university’s draft strategic plan that we have developed and will be presented to the OU Board of Regents next month."

Surratt said in the statement that the administration is hopeful to have established constructive ways to communicate and help the university. 

"We are excited to add a new piece to our draft plan that captures another one of the students’ ideas around a new student advisory committee and that is in harmony with the strategic vision for the university," Surratt said in the statement. "The past few days of conversation have crystalized our efforts to squarely align the strategic direction with student interests."

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

