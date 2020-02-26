OU Evans Hall sit-in: University releases new statement after nearly 15 hours of sit-in, conversations with BERT leaders

After nearly 15 hours of a sit-in at Evans Hall, OU's Black Emergency Response Team will continue the sit-in overnight after university administration's continued conversations with them throughout the day to identify ways to move forward.
BERT stated previously that students will continue the sit-in at Evans Hall until their list of demands is met, and not all demands have been met following meetings with university administrators throughout the day. The demands include the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper, among other things.
The administration released a statement signed by interim OU President Joseph Harroz, Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite and Vice President for Student Affairs David Surratt at 10:45 p.m., nearly 15 hours after the sit-in began.
"We join with OU’s concerned and hurt students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends, and we echo the need for equal respect for everyone," the statement read. "Our community has experienced incidents in the last two weeks that have certainly caused pain, but more importantly have been reminders of trauma caused by racism and structural issues both past and present."
According to the statement, the administrators met with BERT organizers this evening for at least an hour and a half to "better understand their concerns."
"We identified areas of agreement that will move our University forward. We have agreed to continue these discussions. We will also advance these conversations with other student, faculty, and staff leadership," the statement read. "Strong communication and actions — not merely words, press events, or public statements — are the only path to a better tomorrow. Together, we can achieve permanent change, and we are committed to doing just that."
