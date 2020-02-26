You are the owner of this article.
OU Evans Hall sit-in: Students to remain in Evans Hall overnight

  Updated
Members of the OU community and the Black Emergency Response Team hold a silent sit-in inside Provost Kyler Harper's office at Evans Hall on Feb. 26.

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

OU Black Emergency Response Team member Destinee Dickson announced to attendees at the Evans Hall sit-in that they will be able to stay in the building past 5 p.m., but anyone who leaves will not be able to return. OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith confirmed the information in an email shortly after 5 p.m.

BERT stated that they will be sitting-in at Evans Hall until their list of demands are met, and attendees of the sit-in have been bring in in blankets, pillows, tents and other items to prepare to stay overnight in the Provost's Office. The demands include the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper, among other things.

Throughout the day, Dickson said, leaders of BERT have had productive conversations all day about BERT’s demands, but Kyle Harper has not been discussed with them.

Dickson said that there will be no police present, although OU spokesperson Kesha Keith said in a statement that there will be security on site overnight. The building will close at 5 p.m., Keith said, but there will be no people allowed in after that point. Members of Student Affairs and the Diversity and Inclusion office will also be present throughout the evening.

Dickson said supplies and food will be allowed to be brought in during the evening with the assistance of Student Affairs staff. Anyone who leaves will be able to return at 8 a.m., and the President's Office will be locked overnight.

