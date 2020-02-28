OU Evans Hall sit-in: Resistance to provost still remains on campus after interim OU President Joseph Harroz refuses to meet removal demand

Red banners wrapping statues were replaced by white chalkings protesting Provost Kyle Harper across the North and South ovals on Friday as the sun rose over a third day of the sit-in at OU's Evans Hall.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz refused the demand late Thursday by OU’s Black Emergency Response Team for Harper’s immediate resignation but the new statements in chalk around campus made it clear: many on campus still want Harper to go.
Instead, BERT leaders said they plan to issue six new demands today, as the sit-in and hunger strike by BERT’s executive team continues.
The South Oval scene conflicted with itself — the Seed Sower, symbolizing the controversial roots of Oklahoma's beginning on land that was already inhabited by Native Americans, contrasted against a chalked demand from students who were tired of the promises and apologies when facing repeated instances of marginalization.
“Even though we’re not getting a resignation, we are making systematic change in keeping a checks and balances system happening at the University of Oklahoma — specifically within the offices of the president and the provost,” said BERT officer Destinee Dickson after Harroz’s announcement was made Thursday night.
Entering the third day, hashtags like #TheHateYouHire and #HarperHasToGo were still popular on Twitter. Some students called views on women and gender studies that Harper held as a student in 1999 sexist, and many called out Harper’s personal inaction after racist incidents on campus – however, Harroz remained assured of Harper’s effectiveness.
“I am confident in Provost Harper’s abilities and willingness to work constructively to advance the university,” Harroz said in the statement announcing the rejection of BERT’s demand, while noting Harper had wanted to move back to faculty a year ago — but stayed on as provost at his request. “OU is a special place we all care deeply about. … I look forward to working with our entire university community to make OU a place of true belonging.
Despite Harroz’s decision, biology junior Hudia Jamshed said she did not feel like the university could improve with Harper still in office.
“I feel like there should be a change in who is in that position,” Jamshed said. “Having less of these events would mean you need to hire people who are not going to be part of these events, and not going to incite these events, and that would be the provost’s job.”
Chemistry sophomore Jasmine Omoile said Harper needs to go further than just addressing incidents when they happen and needs to work to fix issues underlying these repeated incidents.
“Hopefully, he does change and things start to change, and he does the things that we want, especially since we have the whole sit-in and people are watching,” Omoile said. “It's like, acknowledging … a bottle on the floor. What, are you going to pick it up? Or what are you going to do?”
Professor Emeritus of English Alan Velie taught Harper when he was an undergraduate and has known him for over 20 years. He said he did not know why Harper did not respond to some of the recent issues immediately, but pointed out that he did not defend either of the professors involved who recently used the slurs in their classrooms.
“I think he believes in diversity and inclusion,” Velie said. “For one thing, the president (responded to the incidents), and other people, and perhaps he simply agreed with them and thought he’d leave it there.”
Harper did not respond to repeated requests for comment after the Feb. 11 incident when a Gaylord professor used a racial slur in comparison to the phrase ‘OK, boomer,’ but did respond to comment after a history professor used the slur in class Feb. 24 when reading off a historical document.
Velie pointed to Harper’s service on the leadership team for OU’s Institute for the Study of Human Flourishing, and said Harper has always considered the issues of inclusivity and fairness.
“I have never heard him say anything even slightly bigoted,” Velie said. “I’d be surprised if he even thought it. He’s not that type of person. And he should not be scapegoated for this.”
One of the banners hung on Thursday morning was on the statue of former OU president, George Lynn Cross, who desegregated the university. Velie taught at OU for over 50 years and joined the faculty just before Cross’ retirement, living in Norman when it was a “sundown town” and black people could not live there.
Velie said in the ’60s, there were riots happening all across the country and the Kent State massacre specifically caused very serious demonstrations on campus.
“I don't think there was any violence, but there certainly was a threat of violence. So this is small potatoes compared to that," Velie said. "The thing is, in a university of 22,000 or 23,000 people, you're going to have incidents all the time. ... The question isn't how you can bring it down to zero, the question is how the university responds to it.”
The incident was not small potatoes to many on campus this week, however. Certainly not to students who took over Evans Hall, nor to the top administrators whose week was consumed in talks students demanded.
Late Thursday, after the demand for Harper’s immediate resignation was denied, many inside Evans Hall had gone to sleep, and as Thursday bled into Friday, the banners were replaced by chalkings.
“We are simply tired of not being treated as human beings on this campus,” BERT co-director Miles Francisco said at a Tuesday press conference prior to the sit-in. “BERT will continue its efforts to disrupt oppression on this campus just as faculty continue to use offensive, harmful and traumatizing speech in the classroom for ‘educational purposes.’ We as BERT will continue to support and advocate for students of marginalized identities to have a place where they belong in the classrooms and on this campus.”
