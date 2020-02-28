OU Evans Hall sit-in: Prospective students experience campus during historic protest

When high school senior Maddie Nelson and her family decided to drive down from Nebraska to visit OU, she expected the usual: follow a guided tour group, check out the vocal performance program at Catlett Music Center and maybe catch a bite to eat at the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
When the family arrived, they found themselves witnessing a historic protest — spurred by two professors’ use of the N-word in their classrooms this month. The three-day sit-in, organized by OU’s Black Emergency Response Team, garnered national attention and sparked a debate on the merits of free speech and the persistent issue of race in higher education.
Though the protest has now ended, The Daily had the opportunity to speak with some prospective students and their parents about their thoughts on visiting during the third day of the sit-in.
To Nelson, the controversy wasn’t new — a teacher at her high school once used the N-word in class. Nelson said the difference was that at her predominantly white high school, students didn’t feel they could respond with protests or demonstrations.
“Nothing happened (after the incident),” Nelson said. “People were like, ‘Oh, no!’ and there was a bunch of drama, and then it just dropped.”
Nelson’s mom, Cheryl Nelson, stepped in to remind her there was “educational sensitivity training” offered in the classrooms after the incident. But to Nelson, that wasn’t enough.
Nelson said she wished her school administration had done more in response to the remark. She wanted the ability to address the teacher herself and make him understand why his speech was offensive.
“(Disciplinary action) didn’t happen,” Nelson said. “No one followed through. I really wish (the school’s response) would’ve happened differently.”
Cheryl Nelson, a faculty member at the University of Nebraska, said universities have an obligation to their students not only to acknowledge grievances, but also to act.
“That’s our job,” Cheryl Nelson said. “You have to be aware of what is appropriate and what is not. If something like this happens, the university needs to take it very seriously and do what they need to do to support the students involved, and support the faculty by educating them further.”
As to whether the demonstration affected their feelings about attending the university, both Maddie and Cheryl agreed the organized student effort and OU’s response in conceding to some of BERT’s demands made the university a more attractive option.
“Freedom of speech is important,” Maddie said. “As long as (that freedom) is present, I’m happy that (OU) is a safe place to talk about those things.”
Dee Pearce and her son, Seth, came to campus to explore Gaylord College, where Seth hopes to study journalism or professional writing after graduating high school this spring. A Gaylord professor used the N-word in class Feb. 11, comparing it to the phrase “OK, boomer.”
Dee, an OU alum, said while she respects the students’ right to protest, she thinks the student response “focuses on the negative” rather than acknowledging what she considers to be positives.
“Instead of a sit-in saying, ‘We’re not going to have this,’ let’s go count the number of positive black authors in the library that totally counteract what (the document read by the history professor Kathleen Brosnan) stands for,” Dee said. “And look at how far things have come, we’re going to rejoice in that.”
Seth said he thinks it’s important to “respect boundaries and be sensitive” to those affected because it’s “definitely meaningful to them.”
“I like the positive aspects of spreading love, (but) I just think there’s a reason why people end up looking at the negative because of whatever they’ve had to deal with in their life — things that (white people) haven’t,” Seth said. “There’s a lot more going on than there usually seems to be, and we shouldn’t ignore it.”
Dee said she trusted Brosnan’s judgment in reading from a historical document in class and considered the brief content warning before saying the N-word sufficient.
“Even though it is offensive, you can go on YouTube right now, and you can hear it,” Dee said. “Kids’ songs have it in them. So to hone in on one person and say this voice from the past is speaking from her I’m sure is killing (Brosnan).”
Dee said as an alum, she trusts the university never to hire someone with racist intent. Seth said he thinks the issue is more complicated.
“I think there should be equal treatment of people, whether they have a positive or negative mindset of things,” Seth said. “Diversity is very important. It’s important to have representation of any marginalized group, whether it’s African Americans, Asian Americans, LGBTQ, whatever. They should all have representation in this community, and they should get the experience of (representation) being a part of their normal life.”
Though Seth and his mother disagree on the philosophy behind BERT’s movement, they both said they agreed the university’s respect for the students’ right to demonstrate made them feel like attending OU next year would be a good choice for Seth.
“It’s absolutely a very good thing that’s going on here,” Seth said. “Having more representation of marginalized groups like that is a very good thing. (The demonstration) helps us all to move forward.”
