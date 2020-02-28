You are the owner of this article.
OU Evans Hall sit-in: Pink & Black Ball postponed 'in light of current events'

  • Updated
GEC dedication

The Gender + Equality Center sign on Jan. 23.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

As the third day of the Evans Hall sit-in begins, the OU Gender + Equality Center announced it would postpone its annual Pink and Black Ball.

The ball will be moved to Thursday, April 9, “to ensure that it remains a celebration that all are able to attend,” according to a GEC tweet. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the new date, and additional tickets will be available as well.

The Pink and Black Ball is an alcohol-free semi-formal event that raises funds for the GEC’s services, including gender-based violence prevention programs and LGBTQ programs.

The sit-in, organized by the Black Emergency Response Team, is a response to two professors using a racial slur in class within two weeks of each other. On the first day of the sit-in, BERT presented a list of demands to university administration, including the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper.

Thursday night, interim OU President Joseph Harroz announced he would not meet that demand, but BERT said the university had met some other demands. The organization is expected to release six new demands today to ensure checks and balances between the president and the provost.

Jana Allen is a journalism junior and the Daily's enterprise reporter. She was formerly a news reporter, and held several editor positions on the news desk before transitioning to enterprise.

