OU Evans Hall sit-in: Pink & Black Ball postponed 'in light of current events'

As the third day of the Evans Hall sit-in begins, the OU Gender + Equality Center announced it would postpone its annual Pink and Black Ball.
The ball will be moved to Thursday, April 9, “to ensure that it remains a celebration that all are able to attend,” according to a GEC tweet. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the new date, and additional tickets will be available as well.
The Gender + Equality Center has long considered the Pink and Black Ball to be a campus wide celebration of our mission. In light of current events, we are postponing the Ball to Thursday, April 9 in order to ensure that it remains a celebration that all are able to attend.— OU Gender + Equality (@GEC4OU) February 28, 2020
The Pink and Black Ball is an alcohol-free semi-formal event that raises funds for the GEC’s services, including gender-based violence prevention programs and LGBTQ programs.
The sit-in, organized by the Black Emergency Response Team, is a response to two professors using a racial slur in class within two weeks of each other. On the first day of the sit-in, BERT presented a list of demands to university administration, including the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper.
Thursday night, interim OU President Joseph Harroz announced he would not meet that demand, but BERT said the university had met some other demands. The organization is expected to release six new demands today to ensure checks and balances between the president and the provost.
