OU Evans Hall sit-in: OU Panhellenic president sends email supporting BERT protest, plans to hold second sit-in

OU Memorial Union

Students work in the ThinkTank in the Oklahoma Memorial Union on Jan. 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU Panhellenic President Maren Schultz announced Thursday evening that Panhellenic sorority members would participate in an accompanying protest to support the ongoing Evans Hall sit-in.

The sit-in will take place in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s ThinkTank, according to an email from Schultz to Panhellenic sorority members. According to the email, the Panhellenic sit-in began at 7 a.m. today and will continue until 2 a.m. Saturday or until “authoritative action is taken.” 

“We need as many people as possible to flood the phone lines and email inboxes of faculty and staff at Evans hall or other campus authority,” Schultz said in the email. “We will have scripts as well as other supplies to keep people fed and ready. We urge every chapter to hold a similar sort of designated space to call and email from each chapter facility.”

For anyone unable to participate in the sit-in, Schultz encouraged donating or letting people borrow blankets, food and drinks, chairs, pillows and similar supplies. Schultz also recommended sharing social media posts from OU’s Black Emergency Response Team, the group that organized the sit-in and, for executive members of the organization, hunger strike.

Before announcing the sit-in in the email, Schultz discussed the exclusionary practices that led women to found sororities and exclusionary practices that she said sorority members still took part in for too long.

Her email begins as follows:

The founding of each of our Panhellenic sororities began when we were excluded from white, male fraternities.  Our women were rebels, were breaking the rules, were fighting for equality and for a space of our own.

While we were trailblazers in our own right, we were still taking part in the exclusionary practices of our white, male counterparts. It took too long, and too little of our own effort, for people of color to be involved in our organizations. Not only were we exclusionary, but we contributed to the institutionalized racism by sustaining harmful stereotypes, standing by, and often doing nothing.

As a fellow sister, I am so tired of watching people within the OU community be belittled, hurt, and harmed by the words of people in power, especially when we are such a potent part of this university. I am tired of our community standing complicit. We are 3,000 women strong, and I am asking for your help.

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

