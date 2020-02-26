OU Evans Hall sit-in: OU Black Emergency Response Team outlines grievances against Provost Kyle Harper in Twitter post

OU's Black Emergency Response Team posted a graphic on Twitter explaining their grievances with OU Provost Kyle Harper, who the group has demanded resign.
In the midst of an ongoing sit-in at Evans Hall, in which the Black Emergency Response team has released a list of demands, BERT posted a number of issues involving Harper. The post also used the hashtag "HarperHasToGo."
#HarperHasToGo @OUProvostNC @UofOklahoma pic.twitter.com/tIwGB9XjjJ— BERT (@BERT_OU) February 26, 2020
The four issues listed in the post span from 1999 to 2020. The graphic points to the fact that in 1999 Harper spoke critically about the Women and Gender Studies program at OU.
BERT also pointed to instances in which both OU Unheard and BERT called for the recruitment of diverse faculty members in 2015 and 2020 respectively and said that Harper's response was "silence."
Finally, BERT said that Harper has responded with "inaction" to the two instances in which OU professors have used racial slurs in class recently.
Harper did not comment after the first incident this semester of a professor using a racial slur in class, but he did comment after the second incident saying his office was "working in cooperation with the President’s Office and the Divisions of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Student Affairs to ensure that our students feel safe and respected in the classroom, and that our actions honor the fundamental boundaries of the First Amendment and academic freedom."
The demonstrators in Evans Hall vowed to remain in protest until their demands are met.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.