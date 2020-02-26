You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU Evans Hall sit-in: OU Black Emergency Response Team outlines grievances against Provost Kyle Harper in Twitter post

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Resign Harper

A sign reads "Resign Harper No Racists on Campus" at the OU BERT Evans Hall Sit-In on Feb. 26.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

OU's Black Emergency Response Team posted a graphic on Twitter explaining their grievances with OU Provost Kyle Harper, who the group has demanded resign.

In the midst of an ongoing sit-in at Evans Hall, in which the Black Emergency Response team has released a list of demands, BERT posted a number of issues involving Harper. The post also used the hashtag "HarperHasToGo." 

The four issues listed in the post span from 1999 to 2020. The graphic points to the fact that in 1999 Harper spoke critically about the Women and Gender Studies program at OU.

BERT also pointed to instances in which both OU Unheard and BERT called for the recruitment of diverse faculty members in 2015 and 2020 respectively and said that Harper's response was "silence." 

Finally, BERT said that Harper has responded with "inaction" to the two instances in which OU professors have used racial slurs in class recently. 

Harper did not comment after the first incident this semester of a professor using a racial slur in class, but he did comment after the second incident saying his office was "working in cooperation with the President’s Office and the Divisions of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Student Affairs to ensure that our students feel safe and respected in the classroom, and that our actions honor the fundamental boundaries of the First Amendment and academic freedom."

The demonstrators in Evans Hall vowed to remain in protest until their demands are met. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments