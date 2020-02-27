OU Evans Hall sit-in: Interim OU President Joseph Harroz will not remove provost, BERT to release new demands Friday

After two days of an Evans Hall sit-in organized by OU's Black Emergency Response Team, interim OU President Joseph Harroz said he told BERT he will not meet their main demand — the removal of Provost Kyle Harper.
In the statement, the university also said it will be considering the multicultural center as listed in one of BERT's demands, establishing an exploratory committee by summer 2020 to "identify potential space supportive of multicultural programs and services." The response comes after members of the administration met with BERT leaders from about 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Evans Hall on Thursday, and multiple prior meetings during the sit-in.
"I cannot engage the demand for the immediate resignation of the provost. I listened to BERT’s concerns and will always listen to concerns from our students," Harroz said in the statement. "My reasons are based on principle, fairness, and precedent. As a matter of practice, we do not discuss personnel evaluations of employees in this public manner. We can never allow our desire for expediency to deter us from being fair in our evaluations."
After the statement was made, BERT member Destinee Dickson said that although the administration did not meet the demand of Harper's resignation, BERT leadership will release six new unspecified demands tomorrow, and the sit-in and hunger strike will continue until the new demands have been met.
Dickson said these new demands will aim to "maintain a system of checks and balances" between the provost and president's office, and will achieve "systemic change" at OU.
Dickson said that while the resignation has not been secured, their demands would "maintain a system of checks and balances" between the provost and president's offices, and that their previous demands and the six new ones will achieve "systemic change" at OU.— Blake Douglas 🎩 (@Blake_Doug918) February 28, 2020
Harroz also said that recommendations for the administration are "considered carefully," and are brought by the president to the OU Board of Regents for review and approval if they are in line with the university's goals.
"In a university setting, and especially at OU, input is not just welcome and appreciated, it is necessary," Harroz said in the statement. "But decisions are not made in a vacuum and they are not made in response to ultimatums."
Harroz said in the statement that Harper requested to return to the faculty a year ago, but Harroz asked him to continue to serve as provost "through an important period of transition and to help us complete and launch the strategic plan."
"I am confident in Provost Harper’s abilities and willingness to work constructively to advance the university," Harroz said. "He put his personal pursuits on hold to serve his alma mater. There is no doubt that he loves our university and serves it tirelessly. ... I look forward to working with our entire university community to make OU a place of true belonging."
