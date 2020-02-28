You are the owner of this article.
OU Evans Hall sit-in: History department releases statement on changes to come in wake of professor reading racial slur

OU History Department (copy)

The front door of the OU History Department in Dale Hall Tower Feb. 25.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The OU History Department issued a statement on Friday addressing the incident in which a faculty member repeatedly read a racial slur aloud in class, outlining several steps the department will take in response.

The incident occurred two days before OU’s Black Emergency Response Team began a three-day sit-in at Evans Hall, which ended about an hour after the statement was released. The sit-in was started in response to repeated racist incidents at OU over the past year.

“The History Department at the University of Oklahoma recognizes the pain caused to many students when a member of our department read aloud from a historical document that contained a racial slur in class on Monday afternoon,” the statement read. “This was part of a critical examination of the racism voiced by mainstream U.S. politicians in the 1920s, but the act of reading it aloud did harm.”

According to the statement, to “restore (their) students’ trust” and commit to “building an inclusive community at OU,” a group of OU History Department faculty will reach out to the students present in the class and hold an in-person meeting to hear concerns and feedback. The department will also hold a two-day workshop on “promoting inclusivity,” according to the statement.

Additionally, the department will hold an internal survey of students and faculty to gather data on the forms of bias encountered in the classroom, according to the statement, and it will develop an “action plan” based on responses to the survey to formulate future steps. The plan will be shared publicly, according to the statement.

“History classes regularly address some of the most painful events and texts in our shared past,” the statement read. “We are committed to continuing that difficult work without inflicting more harm, and to ensuring more voices contribute to the conversation.”

