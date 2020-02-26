You are the owner of this article.
OU Evans Hall sit-in: Document leaked by OU Unheard from provost selection committee details Kyle Harper's strengths, weaknesses

Kyle Harper (copy)

Kyle Harper during an OU Board of Regents meeting Dec. 2, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU Unheard, an organization created in January 2015 to hold the administration accountable for making OU a more inclusive environment, tweeted the document of recommendation from the search committee that recommended Kyle Harper in 2015, which lists his strengths and weaknesses as a candidate.

In the document, which was sent to former OU President David Boren on March 6, 2015, the committee lists inexperience and possible lack of credibility compared to other faculty members, among other things. One of the demands of OU’s Black Emergency Response Team, which is currently holding a sit-in at Evans Hall until its demands are met by the administration, is Harper’s resignation.

The Daily reached out to Harper for potential comment at 4:33 p.m. This story will be updated with any comment.

“Dr. Harper is occasionally perceived as being evasive and not always direct when answering specific questions of academic importance or when asked to outline solutions to specific problems,” the document reads. “Dr. Harper is seen by some to make decisions without full information and without consultation with relevant stakeholders … there also remain concerns by a few about Dr. Harper’s commitment to diversity and issues of equity.”

The document also lists Harper’s strengths, which are described as “highly intelligent and gifted,” along with his experience as a student and faculty member at OU.

“His background in the humanities provides important and valuable insight regarding the overall liberal arts education that an excellent institution of higher education should offer,” the document reads. “Dr. Harper is enthusiastic, energetic, innovative and ambitious and he has an established record of working well with the President and others on campus.”

The document includes a list of OU community members who were a part of the Senior Vice President and Vice Provost Search Committee, which included former College of International Studies Dean Suzette Grillot and former OU Regent Renzi Stone, among others.

