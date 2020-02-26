alert

OU Evans Hall sit-in: Demonstrators use hashtag #TheHateYouHire during continued sit-in

  • Updated
BERT protest

Members and supporters of the Black Emergency Response Team protesting with signs outside of Evans Hall on Feb. 26.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Members of the OU Black Emergency Response held a sit-in at Evans Hall two days after the second racist incident involving OU faculty in two weeks. 

This incident involved an OU history professor using a racial slur in class while reading from a historical document. OU Interim President Harroz and SGA President Justin Norris released separate statements following the incident.

Protesters are now calling for a list of changes including mandatory diversity training for faculty members, the creation of a multicultural center, and a semester-long class to replace OU's current diversity training.

Participants in the protest have used the hashtag #TheHateYouHire throughout the protest. Here are some tweets using the hashtag: 

