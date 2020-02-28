OU Evans Hall sit-in: Demonstrators plan to keep fighting after protest ends

Even after nearly 57 hours of the sit-in at Evans Hall, attendees of the Black Emergency Response Team’s sit-in did not leave immediately.
Instead, they stayed — cleaning up the remnants of the three-day stay in the administrative building. Attendees stacked blankets and hygiene products, carried out containers of snacks and water bottles, and made sure their fellow students were OK.
“The great thing about this food is that we are … taking all of this food, and we are going to make sure that it goes to people of color on this campus,” said Breanna Hervey, president of the Black Student Association. “These will be snacks provided for students at (the multicultural center that was asked for), wherever that ends up being.”
The air, warm and somewhat stuffy in the old building, filled with pride as the students cleaned up. They had done what they came there to do — most demands from BERT were promised by university officials.
Now, said BERT member Destinee Dickson, her plan is to go home, eat and get some rest.
“(I’m) tired, if I’m being honest,” Dickson said. “But I feel like progress has been made today, and we will continue to fight. We were able to end the sit in and hunger strike, but at the end of the day we still have to keep our administration accountable … So that means all the Board of Regents need to show the rest of our community that they support the marginalized community, and our bodies.”
Breanna Hervey, Black Student Association president, said while she is relieved their demands have been met, they are looking forward to when the changes are actually made.
“We're going to relax (this weekend),” Hervey said. “We're happy that we have a community of people behind us, and we will be ready to come back if we need to, but we're happy that we have each other.”
Administrators buzzed around the building all day in pantsuits and carrying briefcases, going from conference room to conference room to meet with hungry, exhausted students fighting for their demands, not knowing what would happen if the sit-in were to continue into the weekend.
Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Brynn Daves was one of those people. Daves is a part of CERT — the Campus Emergency Response Team, which was established in fall 2017 to “support student well-being and safety” during demonstrations and other events where there is potential for emotional triggers and responses.
Daves was at Evans Hall since 8 a.m. Wednesday, when the sit-in first began, only leaving late in the evenings.
“Our focus is the students,” Daves said. “When we're here in a CERT capacity, we're here to make sure they're safe, that they're being supported, that we can notice the signs of distress, to make sure that their needs are being met … and try to get the resources that we need in those moments here.”
Daves said they’ve had a sign-up in place for shifts throughout the sit-in, with about 20-25 people coming in and out to help with CERT’s responsibilities. Goddard Health Center also sent over three different counselors throughout the sit-in, with one specifically meeting with BERT, and also sent physicians to go over the hunger strike’s possible side effects.
The CERT administrators were seen constantly throughout the sit-in — easily identified by their gold buttons — opening doors for students and passing off items during the evenings when Evans was locked-in.
“It's just a wonderful, proud moment to see students that we work with day-in and day-out being able to have their voices be heard, which was definitely happening throughout these conversations with administration,” Daves said. “All of the things that took place were crucial for both sides, and so we're just excited that there was progress. And CERT was definitely just here to make sure that everybody (stayed safe throughout that).”
After all the progress, meetings and agreements made during the sit-in over the past three days, BERT leaders said they aren’t done fighting even though the protest and hunger strike are over. There is one more hurdle left: the OU Board of Regents.
According to a statement from BERT, the group has a meeting with the regents during the next scheduled regents meeting March 10-11, where they will “present the work they have done with the administration over the past few days and years.”
Dickson said BERT has not met with the regents personally over the past few days, but they have been able to communicate through administrators like interim OU President Joseph Harroz, Vice President for Student Affairs David Surratt and Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite.
“Most of what they offered and shared with us wasn't about compromise,” Surratt said. “It was about the idea of coming together and moving the university forward together. And that's what I'm most excited about and most positive about right now.”
English literature and social justice senior Leanne Ho said they tweeted at the beginning of the sit-in that they were “embarrassed and ashamed” to be graduating from an institution like OU, since the administration repeatedly fails marginalized students. Though they were proud today to be part of a student body that cares about justice and equity, Ho does not have much faith in the Board of Regents.
“I’m hopeful but not optimistic,” Ho said. “There hasn’t been a lot of evidence to suggest that the university is going to make these big sweeping changes that we're asking for, but I'm still hopeful that they will start to make those changes.”
After two nights sleeping on any Evans Hall surface students could find, with members of BERT’s executive team not eating for the entire 57 hours of the strike, Evans is now empty. The protest banners have come down. But the spirit of the sit-in still stirs in some.
“Faculty, staff and students occupied this building for the past three days and refused their bodies the fundamental physical necessities to achieve a bigger goal,” BERT’s statement read. “Together we sat and slept on hard floors until a change was made. As BERT, we find this more than inspiring. … We have made changes for a lifetime.”
