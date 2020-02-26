OU Evans Hall sit-in: Demand for provost's removal could be complicated by interim presidency, expert says

After the OU Black Emergency Response Team called for the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper during a sit-in at Evans Hall, one expert said the potential process of removing Harper from office could be complicated by the interim presidency.
BERT’s Evans Hall sit-in comes two days after a second OU faculty member in two weeks used the n-word in class while reading from a historical document. Interim OU President Joseph Harroz and SGA President Justin Norris released separate statements following the incident.
Protestors are calling on Harper’s resignation due to his lack of response during multiple racist incidents involving OU faculty, along with other events on campus, according to a tweet from the OU Black Student Association.
#HarperHasToGo pic.twitter.com/XNCu73UNm9— OU BSA (@OUBSA1967) February 26, 2020
Students have shown distrust of Harper in the past. After former OU President James Gallogly’s retirement in May 2019 but before Harroz’s selection, some members of the OU community voiced concerns over Harper potentially being selected as the interim president.
According to the OU staff handbook, employees can terminate their employment with or without cause at any time. OU can also terminate a staff member’s employment with or without cause at any time, but it can also “take any other such lesser legally available action with respect to an employee (e.g., disciplinary action, transfer, demotion, etc.) when it is determined that such lesser action is in the best interest of the university.”
Judith Wilde, a George Mason University professor who studies presidential searches, said regents will generally grant university presidents the permission to hire and fire anyone who reports directly to them, including the provost.
But if the provost is a faculty member with tenure, Wilde said, then they will be able to remain a tenured professor after being relieved from their administrative position.
Wilde said it’s possible that a university governing board could tell an interim president that they aren’t expected to make significant personnel changes, which could complicate the administration’s position — it could also mean that Harroz might need to seek the board’s approval in order to remove Harper if he wanted to, depending on the agreement between Harroz and the board.
“That doesn't necessarily mean that they can't, but it means that they may need board approval before they can do it,” Wilde said. “Even though, typically, the president could fire the provost, being an interim president puts a glitch in it.”
The president’s decision may be delayed if he is not on campus, Wilde said, or if he or the board decides to wait for the faculty member to make amends with the students calling for his resignation. Harroz was out-of-state this morning, according to a university statement, but returned shortly before 5:30 p.m.
“If nothing ever has gone wrong with the provost in the past, or if the provost is well thought of by other university administrators, it's possible that the president and or the board will decide to wait it out a little longer to see if it will pass by, or if the provost can do something on his own to make amends with the students, without being fired, and just take care of it on his own,” Wilde said.
The university can also put employees on administrative leave by recommendation if the university determines there is enough reason.
OU’s policy for administrative leave states that “administrative leave with pay may be given when it is determined to be in the university's best interest that an employee not return to work for a specified period of time or for designated emergency closings of the university,” according to the OU Board of Regents’ policy manual.
Any recommendations for administrative leave have to be submitted for approval to Harroz or his designee, according to the handbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.