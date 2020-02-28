OU Evans Hall sit-in: Community members react to BERT ending sit-in after new demands met

After OU's Black Emergency Response Team ended its three-day sit-in at Evans Hall and had many of its demands met, members of the OU community reacted on Twitter.
Really proud of us. Will have more to say later but for now....If you want to sponsor my next meals 🤗 Cashapp: $MilesFran Venmo: @Miles-Francisco Love and power ✊🏾🤍— A. Miles Francisco (@SDFRAN_) February 28, 2020
The sit-in may be over but the battle has just begun @BERT_OU #HarperHasToGo #TheHateyOUHire pic.twitter.com/DhmDgNRhv7— lil’e (@lilly_amechi) February 28, 2020
Incredible organisation, incredible people https://t.co/MppUsWRZLe— Youssef Kamel (@kamel_withk) February 28, 2020
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/SU8mdaSSJ5— Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) February 28, 2020
February 28, 2020
Proud of you all! Please keep myself and my fellow alums updated and let us know if and how we can be of any support or service. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/fpzw3Uon5x— Joseph Ballard II (@JBallardII) February 28, 2020
I am so impressed by what these students have accomplished! now let's see if the administration can follow through and live up to expectations.#EquityRedesign https://t.co/4GoPqIJKg7— Laura Gibbs (@OnlineCrsLady) February 28, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.