You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Esports club to create 2 additional scholarships following anonymous donation

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mike Aguilar

Mike Aguilar has been appointed as the director of Esports and Co-Curricular Innovation, a new position in the Division of Student Affairs. 

 from OUMM

OU Esports received a $100,000 anonymous donation to sponsor future scholarships for students in the club.

The scholarships are merit based across OU Esports’ six pillars — competition, community interaction, leadership development, news coverage, production and streaming entertainment programs — according to a university release.

According to the release, two additional scholarships will be created for underrepresented groups, including one for first-generation college students and one for exemplary women in esports.

Also according to the release, esports scholarships will be known as the Solidus Scholarships — a tribute to former OU student Forest Dayne “Solidus” Sharp who fostered early esports and gaming programming at OU and across Oklahoma.

Director of Esports & Co-Curricular Innovation Mike Aguilar wrote in an email the scholarships will help further OU Esports recruitment both at and outside of OU.

“We’ve been getting inquiries already from prospective students in both our traditional OU regions for recruitment and then also internationally,” Aguilar said in the email. “The response has been extremely positive.”

Aguilar also wrote being able to provide funding for scholarships will help offer new opportunities for students interested in OU Esports.

“For the next chapter, it’s just about further elevating all our current efforts up,” Aguilar said in the email. “Being able to incentivize students will help increase programming, reach and consistency.”

Tags

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments