OU Esports club to create 2 additional scholarships following anonymous donation

OU Esports received a $100,000 anonymous donation to sponsor future scholarships for students in the club.
The scholarships are merit based across OU Esports’ six pillars — competition, community interaction, leadership development, news coverage, production and streaming entertainment programs — according to a university release.
According to the release, two additional scholarships will be created for underrepresented groups, including one for first-generation college students and one for exemplary women in esports.
Also according to the release, esports scholarships will be known as the Solidus Scholarships — a tribute to former OU student Forest Dayne “Solidus” Sharp who fostered early esports and gaming programming at OU and across Oklahoma.
Director of Esports & Co-Curricular Innovation Mike Aguilar wrote in an email the scholarships will help further OU Esports recruitment both at and outside of OU.
“We’ve been getting inquiries already from prospective students in both our traditional OU regions for recruitment and then also internationally,” Aguilar said in the email. “The response has been extremely positive.”
Aguilar also wrote being able to provide funding for scholarships will help offer new opportunities for students interested in OU Esports.
“For the next chapter, it’s just about further elevating all our current efforts up,” Aguilar said in the email. “Being able to incentivize students will help increase programming, reach and consistency.”
