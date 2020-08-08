You are the owner of this article.
OU employees to protest in-person fall semester, demand online courses

Evans Hall (copy)

Evans Hall pictured Sept. 12.

 Sierra Sizemore/The Daily

Three days before students are scheduled to begin moving into on-campus housing, university employees are organizing a protest to keep OU online-only for the fall semester.

On Saturday afternoon, associate Spanish professor Julie Ann Ward tweeted a copy of a letter submitted to Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine urging her to “move all university operations online.” 

In the letter, Ward wrote that although she is on sabbatical for the fall semester, she remains “gravely concerned” for employee and student health as COVID-19 statistics in Oklahoma have yet to significantly decline after setting multiple records in new cases in recent weeks.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s executive order reports, Oklahoma saw over 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 in July.

Ward goes on to criticize the university’s celebration of the approaching student move-in as “eminently irresponsible and incomprehensible” given the state of Oklahoma’s hospital capacity and increased case numbers.

Ward added that she is aware of the negative financial impact an online-only move would have on numerous faculty and staff, and in the letter asked Irvine to consider a “tiered furlough model so that the highest-paid workers (including athletics staff) would bear any required financial sacrifice.”

Ward also noted that requests to move their classes to online-only models from instructors in the Department of Modern Languages had been denied, stating that it was “(her) understanding” that requests were denied for the courses — which enroll large amounts of students — to ensure the maximum number of students had to return to campus this fall for a class. 

Ward wrote that as many of these classes are taught be non-tenure-track personnel and graduate assistants, these instructors may not have filled out the survey for special course accommodations for fear they may lose their teaching assignment and employment. 

“This means that in using a case-by-case accommodation model that prioritized maximizing face-to-face instruction,” Ward wrote, “OU is putting the lives of their most vulnerable instructors at risk, as well as the lives of their families, friends, and students.”

Ward concluded the letter asking that health benefits continue to be paid, essential workers be compensated with hazard pay and the university endowment be used to “losses borne as a result of this extraordinary, historical moment.”

In a response tweet to Ward’s letter, master’s candidate and Spanish instructor Sarah Warmker shared a graphic advertising a protest supporting the demands outlined in Ward’s letter. 

The protest will take place at noon on Aug. 10 outside Evans Hall, according to the graphic. Organizers ask that attendees wear masks, and a “drive-up option” is available for those uncomfortable with or unable to join the group protesting outside the building.

