OU employees to maintain in-network access to OU Health Physicians amid Blue Cross Blue Shield transition

OU Human Resources announced Wednesday that employees will continue to have ongoing, in-network access to OU Health Physicians during the 120-day transition period, despite the entity failing to reach an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Although OU Health Physicians is no longer a contracted provider for patients insured by BCBS, OU Human Resources said in an email the university’s employees “have the right to access” care and in-network benefits from OU Health Physicians during the transition, which spans from March 1 to June 28.

The email said patients have been redirected from OU Health Physicians by BCBSOK “inappropriately” throughout the transition period and continue to receive alerts from the company which no longer apply to them. 

OU Board of Regents Chairman Gary Pierson said in a March 5 meeting that OU transferred OU Health Physicians patients to other locations after BCBS discontinued their payments with “no notice,” neglecting the 120-day transition period. 

Pierson said the treatment provided by BCBS is “unsustainable” because the insurer pays OU Physicians 30 percent less in comparison to others. In response, the insurer said “they wanted to move to 35 percent below market,” according to Pierson.

In a statement, BCBS wrote its focus now is to "safely transfer" members' care to other in-network providers, but did not immediately deny Pierson's comments regarding stoppage of care for some patients. BCBSOK Public Relations Unit Manager Lauren Cusick wrote in a March 5 text message to a Daily editor she would begin investigating those claims this week.

"BCBSOK members will receive in-network access to the doctors and health care professionals employed by OU Physicians during a 120-day transition period. On June 29, 2021, OU Physicians will leave our provider networks," the statement read. "Our members will continue to have access to many of the same services and specialties OU Physicians provided, through other in-network providers. If a member is concerned about their treatment, they should call the number on the back of their ID card and we can help them find a solution."

OU Human Resources and OU Health Physicians are already developing an “in-network option” within the OU Employee Benefit Plan that ensures the university’s employees “in-network access” to OU Health Physicians beyond the 120 days, according to the email. 

According to the email, OU employees can use the phone line set up by OU Health Physicians for “any coverage, access or claim denial issues with BCBSOK.” They can also contact OU Health Physicians at (405) 271-5258.

Marien López-Medina is an international student and United World Colleges alumna from Nicaragua. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in public and nonprofit administration and works as a news reporter for The Daily.

