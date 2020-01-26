OU delays strategic framework plan until March for further preparation, research

OU’s administration will likely present its strategic framework in March, rather than January as originally planned.
The framework, which was requested by the Board of Regents, will outline the university’s goals and how it plans to achieve them over time — an undertaking the university has never completed before, said OU Provost Kyle Harper.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz said the framework will also include a five-year pro forma budget coordinated with the framework to ensure its progress.
“The morning of the first day of work, I sat down and asked the question of both the deans and the senior leadership … What's our strategy? What's the plan?” Harroz said. “And it was rhetorical, because each of the colleges, each of the areas has their strategic plan, but the idea of a campuses-wide strategic plan was something we really didn't have, certainly in a coherent fashion where all of us could understand it.”
Harroz said some conversations to help form the framework would be too compressed to make the original January deadline, so the plan now is to present it to the Board of Regents in March. Harroz said he expects around three to five back-and-forths through multiple meetings on the framework once it is presented to the regents.
The Norman campus’ framework is being drafted by a committee of 11 faculty members, which make up the President’s Academic Planning and Budget Advisory Committee, or PAPBAC. OU-Tulsa and the Health Sciences Center are creating their own frameworks to contribute to the overall plan.
The committee, which Harper co-chairs, has already seen multiple drafts of the framework and presented them to many campus stakeholders to incorporate feedback.
“There's still an ongoing process of sharing ideas, getting criticism, feedback, iterating, bringing out a better version — that in some ways probably still isn't finished,” Harper said. “But (the committee) has worked very well to incorporate the feedback of the broader community.”
Alisa Fryar, an expert on higher education administration and an OU professor who has been involved with the committee, said full-blown institutional strategic plans like the framework usually take about a year to draft, given the level of research they include. OU’s framework was originally slated to be completed over the fall semester and presented to the regents in January.
“(The regents) have basically said, ‘Don’t be disappointed whenever you deliver the first draft and we push back on it, it’s supposed to be that way. That's what partners do, that's the role of a board.’” Harroz said. “So we've (created it) with the absolute goal of having something really in good shape and ready for additional thoughts and discussions this spring.”
Although the framework’s deadline came after only a little over a semester of work, Harroz believes the framework will “continue to develop out” in the future.
“You sort of build the framework, and then you see a plan coming together,” Harroz said. “That's, to me, how I've seen this occurring for me and the institution as a whole, which is to adjust our thought process from thinking about just our college, just our department, just our area, to ‘OK, what are our big goals?’”
Harroz said the next task after defining goals is what tactics will be used to accomplish them — something Vice President of Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia has been working on, specifically to help OU compete with the Association of American Universities to strategically plan colleges’ research.
“The goal isn't to double or triple our research — that’s just tactical, right?” Harroz said. “It fulfills the promises we’re making to the student, and to the state, nation and the planet. And it's that connection that comes from a real framework, and then putting the plan together.”
Priorities of the framework involve making OU a great university, Harroz said, something that can be vague without the specific steps and benchmarks to identify what that “greatness” looks like.
Harroz said in the framework creation process, the administration found stakeholders have two main components that make OU great: affordability — which is more clearly defined — and excellency, which can be defined by comparing OU to the top institutions in the Association of American Universities.
“We have to be bold, we have to be honest, we have to be clear,” Harroz said. “(These goals) can’t be hyperbole, it can't be something that's sort of ephemeral … yet you have to be willing to take risks to do it, and admit when you're in a year that doesn't measure up to it, because there's a benchmark you're going after.”
Charles Goldman, a policy expert on strategic planning for education systems, said these types of plans are often only as effective as the resources university administration puts behind them. Harroz said the pro forma budget will allocate the specific costs toward the framework’s actions and provide a timeline on when it will be accomplished based on the cost.
“You don't want to say this is a three-year plan or a five-year plan or an eight-year plan unless you can explain why it takes that long or it goes that quickly,” Harroz said. “As long as we really are bold, we really are honest, we can then say, ‘Here's our vision, and here's how long it's going to take and we're committed to it.’ And it's not because it's a person's plan, but it's our collective vision, and across three campuses.”
