OU declines to implement pass/no pass grading, offers other adjustments to withdrawals, course completion

OU announced Friday afternoon that the university would not be implementing a Pass/No Pass option for the Fall 2020 semester.
In an email sent to students and faculty, Senior Vice President and interim Provost Jill Irvine said OU has decided to not implement such an option due to flexibility between professors and their grading structure, a lack of Pass/No pass options in other Big 12 universities, and the likelihood that the public health situation will not be appreciably different in the spring.
“The concerns that (OU student government association members) raised on behalf of students deserve the utmost attention,” Irvine said. “With respect to the recommendation of a Pass/No Pass grading policy this semester, I have taken this request seriously and given it much thought.”
Irvine said that midterm testing data showed student’s grades have been increasing and there have been fewer withdrawals, with 2,157 this fall compared to 2,445 last fall.
Irvine also said she worries for students' futures if they do not receive grades from the traditional scale this semester.
“The lack of grades could put students at a significant disadvantage when applying to graduate programs or other programs, internships, and jobs that may require grades for courses taken this fall,” Irvine said. “It could be particularly damaging to students from historically underrepresented populations who face additional barriers to graduate program admission and career advancement.”
Irvine also said that Pass/No pass can have a more immediate, negative impact on scholarship opportunities and awards.
“Virtually every academic leader and faculty member with whom I consulted expressed serious concern about students potentially missing two or three semesters of grades in their major course of study,” Irvine said. “Such a situation makes it difficult for professors to identify how students are progressing in their major and providing the support they may need.”
Although a Pass/No pass option was not made available, OU SGA President Justin Norris posted a statement on Twitter thanking Irvine for the compromises made to accommodate students academically, including adding an extra week to the deadline for students to withdraw from a class for a “W” grade, changing the percentage coursework completion required for students to mark a class as incomplete and ensuring withdrawals taken this semester do not count against a student’s number of overall allowed withdrawals at OU.
“While we may not have gained a pass/no pass option this semester, it should be noted that the concerns and needs of OU students have not gone unnoticed,” Norris wrote. “Many universities across the nation have not altered their normal policies at all, and it is because of student advocates and leaders across the OU community that we have been able to achieve some positive change.”
