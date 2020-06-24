You are the owner of this article.
OU Dean of Students David Surratt announces new position focused on supporting incoming students

Exec. Director of New Student Programs flyer

Flyer for the new job posted on OU's hiring site for Executive Director of New Student Programs.

 Image provided by the University of Oklagoma

The University of Oklahoma announced Tuesday the creation of a new position, the Executive Director of New Student Programs, and is currently accepting applications for the position.

The job description calls for someone with “a master’s degree in college student personnel, higher education administration, counseling, organizational behavior or a relevant advanced degree, and a minimum of five years of relevant, demonstrated, post-graduate, student affairs and/or new student programs/orientation experience, including progressive management responsibilities.”

Both the position and the application were announced on Twitter by David Surratt, the university vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students.

Surratt said he and Vice Provost Mark Morvant are looking for someone to fill that role.

“We have an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people, to see if we could become something more,” Surratt said in the tweet, quoting Marvel Avengers character Nick Fury. “If this speaks to you, please apply,” he said.

The job description also calls for someone with the ability to handle high-stress situations relating to student mental/physical illness, rape, suicide, and racist incidents.

“The Executive Director of New Student Programs must be a visionary leader who facilitates, designs, manages, implements and assesses all orientation efforts,” the job description said. “The Executive Director will serve as the campus subject matter expert for all matters pertaining to the successful transition of incoming undergraduate students into the OU community.”

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

