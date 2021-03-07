OU Dance Marathon raises $775,000 despite pandemic obstacles

OU’s Campus Activities Council held the newly named OU Dance Marathon this weekend in the first two-day event in the program's history, concluding with a gathering on the South Oval Sunday afternoon.
The annual dance marathon raises money for the Children’s Hospital Foundation. This year OUDM raised a total of $775,268.21 — but for OUDM Chair and Price College of Business senior, Brendan Anoatubby, this year the focus was more on the people.
“It's not just about the money, and I think this year is just proof of that, because under circumstances that were less than ideal, we made a point to make it about the people,” Anoatubby said. “My vision coming into this year was to create an experience for everybody who came in contact with this organization and this event to walk away with a smile on their face, and I think we did that.”
Lafonzo Spigner, CAC chair and a public relations senior, said seeing the way the OUDM executives planned this event during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic filled him with pride.
“I'm just very proud … seeing how much they care, and just seeing how passionate they were — not about the event, not about the glitz and glamor, not about the money that they raised — but just watching them care so much about the actual mission of this marathon,” Spigner said. “I said all the time, 'My chairs are innovators, they will come up with something amazing even during a pandemic.'”
Spigner also said he was specifically proud of Anoatubby and his work throughout the planning of the event.
“I'm so proud of all of (the executives), but specifically Brendan Anoatubby,” Spigner said. “I have never seen someone who cares so much about others, and he cares so much about making sure others feel built up and empowered. I want to publicly (say) I am so grateful to have him on our team and to get to watch him do what he does.”
OUDM also had a virtual option for Saturday’s event. Spigner said the hybrid model is a testament to the executive team’s commitment.
“It wasn't just like a halfway planned thing, it was a true testament to what students can do (when) they put their mind to something,” Spigner said. “Having that hybrid look of (a) safe in-person option, but also a virtual option if that's what you wanted, it was amazing.”
Anoatubby said being able to hold this event was due to a “culmination of a bunch of big ideas.”
“We went throughout this year just taking things as they came to us and overcoming obstacles as they appeared,” Anoatubby said. “I think at a time like this you really start to look back on the (magnitude) of it and just realize how difficult it was, and understand how significant the fact that we're standing here right now is.”
Anoatubby also said planning an event of this scale during COVID-19 brought many unforeseen challenges.
“I don't think there was ... any point throughout the year where we just knew exactly what was going to happen until these past couple days, so it was difficult in the sense that there were always questions that we didn't have immediate answers to,” Anoatubby said. “I think at the end of the day, all that matters is that it was worth it.”
