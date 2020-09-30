OU Daily Voter's Guide: How to register, ways to vote in Oklahoma, Texas

The 2020 presidential election is approaching quickly during a year that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has altered voting rules and regulations in some states, including Oklahoma.
Below is a guide to voting in the Nov. 3 general election. Since many OU community members are from Texas, voting requirements and deadlines for Oklahoma and Texas are provided.
Registering to vote
The first step in the voting process is ensuring an individual is registered to vote in their county and state.
In Oklahoma, the deadline to register to vote is Friday, Oct. 9, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. To register in Oklahoma online, click here.
Individuals can also register to vote in Oklahoma by printing out a voter registration application and mailing it to the Oklahoma State Election Board or dropping it off at their county election board — which, for those registering to vote in Norman, is Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Election Board is located at 641 East Robinson St., Suite 200 in Norman.
In Texas, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5, according to the Office of the Texas Secretary of State. To register in Texas, an individual can either fill out the registration online here, request a printed application to be mailed or visit a local voter registrar.
Absentee voting
Once an individual is registered to vote or is already registered, they can choose to vote by absentee ballot or in-person at their local polling station. Due to COVID-19, absentee voting provides a safe alternative to waiting in polling lines, but it is also for those who are out-of-state or out of the county they are registered to vote in during the early voting period or on Election Day.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot in Oklahoma is Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m., according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. To request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma, click here. Once an individual has requested an absentee ballot, it will be mailed to the address specified in the application.
Previously, absentee ballots in Oklahoma had to be notarized, but “due to the governor’s COVID-19 state of emergency that was in effect 45 days prior to the General Election,” Senate Bill 210 was created to provide an alternative option to notarization — attaching a valid form of identification to the ballot affidavit.
For the Nov. 3 general election in Oklahoma, standard absentee ballot affidavits with a yellow stripe can either be notarized or the voter can submit a valid form of ID, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. Similarly, absentee ballot affidavits for those who are “physically incapacitated,” and caretaker absentee ballot affidavits, which both have pink stripes, can be witnessed by two people — no notarization required — or the voter can submit a valid form of ID.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, valid forms of identification include a photo ID issued to the individual by the U.S. government, the state of Oklahoma or a federally recognized Native American nation or tribe that has an expiration date after the election date on Nov. 3, a photo ID issued to the individual by a branch of the U.S. armed forces or a voter identification card, which is mailed to the individual by their county election board when they register to vote.
When an individual receives their standard absentee ballot, they must fill it out by following the directions provided, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. An individual can either get their ballot notarized and fill out the notary section, or attach a copy of their valid form of ID to the affidavit envelope with a piece of tape or paperclip.
Once the individual has followed all of the directions and filled in the correct information, they should then mail the ballot to their county election board — pre-addressed on the return envelope — with first class postage, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Standard absentee ballots that are mailed must be received by the county election board by Nov. 2, or given to the county election board in person by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Absentee ballots for caretakers or those who are physically incapacitated can’t be returned in person, and must be mailed to the county election board by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
For those who choose to have their absentee ballot notarized rather than attach a form of identification, there are various notaries across the state that the individual can choose from. In Norman, ballots can be notarized at the USPS Store Norman, located at 3334 W Main St., among other notaries in the area.
Oklahoma absentee ballots can be turned in in-person at the individual’s county election board office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Thursday and Friday before the election, which would be Oct. 29-30 for the 2020 presidential election, according to the Cleveland County Election Board. For state and federal elections, absentee voting can also be done in person from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Saturday before the election, which would be Oct. 31 for the 2020 presidential election.
To vote by mail in Texas, individuals must fill out an application and are only eligible to vote by mail if they are age 65 or older, sick or disabled, out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting or are in jail but otherwise eligible, according to the Office of the Texas Secretary of State.
Texas’s ballot by mail application, which can be found here, must be filled out according to the directions and mailed or faxed to the individual’s county early voting clerk, according to the Office of the Texas Secretary of State. Early voting clerks in each county can be found here.
The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot in Texas for the 2020 presidential election is Friday, Oct. 23, and the ballots must be received by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., according to the Office of the Texas Secretary of State.
In-person voting
For those who wish to vote in-person, Oklahoma and Texas will still offer in-person voting, with special precautions in place due to COVID-19.
OU announced in August that Election Day will replace the OU-Texas holiday, so students will have Tuesday, Nov. 3 off to vote.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, state election officials and health professionals at the OU Health Sciences Center developed guidelines for social distancing and disinfection at in-person voting sites.
“Additionally, state election officials and our partners at OU Health Sciences Center strongly recommend that election workers and voters wear masks or cloth face coverings at in-person voting sites,” according to the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.
The protocols put in place for in-person voting, before voting begins on Nov. 3, include marking 6 feet of space from the election official’s table, putting a “stop” sign at the 6 foot mark, placing voting booths 6 feet apart, having officials sit 6 feet apart and 6 feet from the voting machine, wiping down voting equipment with alcohol wipes, providing masks, eye protection and gloves for poll workers, having poll workers wash their hands frequently and having poll workers avoid contact with each other and voters.
Once voting begins, according to the protocols, social distancing must be maintained by poll workers and voters, voters must stop at the 6-foot mark from the poll worker’s desk and voters in line will be “encouraged” to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings.
During the voting process, when the judge asks for the voter’s ID, the judge must avoid touching it. Once the ID is determined to be valid, the voter will sign the precinct registry, according to the protocols. The judge will then tell the clerk which ballot the voter should receive, and the clerk will tear off the ballot and ask the voter to pick it up from the table.
According to the protocols, voters will be processed one at a time, and voters shouldn’t be processed unless there is a voting booth available for them. Other voters in line should maintain 6 feet of space between them, and voting equipment should be wiped down with alcohol wipes every hour.
Polling places vary across the state, but in Cleveland County, a list of in-person voting sites can be found here.
Similar protocols due to COVID-19 will be put in place in Texas voting sites, including social distancing, sanitization, self-screening of poll workers and encouraging workers and voters to wear face coverings, according to the Office of the Texas Secretary of State.
Polling places in Texas can be found here by logging in with voter registration information.
