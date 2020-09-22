OU criminology senior wins Undergraduate Research Opportunity award for project on mass shootings

An OU student won the spring 2020 Undergraduate Research Opportunity Award for her research on mass shootings in the U.S.
Xandie Wood is an OU criminology senior enrolled in her first year of the accelerated bachelor’s and master’s degree in sociology program. According to the Department of Sociology’s website, the UROP award will facilitate Wood’s research project on neighborhood characteristics and the location of mass shootings in the U.S. in partnership with Erin Maher, OU associate professor of sociology, and Julie Gerlinger, OU assistant professor of sociology.
Wood was one of several OU undergraduate students who received the UROP Award this year. However, the names of the other recipients cannot be shared without permission according to Richard Hamerla, interim dean of the OU Honors College.
Maher talked about the starting point of the research project in an email sent to The Daily, which she said has been a “great collaboration” with Wood and Gerlinger.
“I was showing the gun violence data archive in my undergraduate sociology social problems class, and we were discussing mass shootings. Ms. Wood took the initiative and approached me about taking me up on my offer to work on a research project together,” Maher said. “We developed looking at neighborhood associations with mass shootings (with) my colleague, Julie Gerlinger, who is an expert on neighborhoods and crime.”
In an interview with The Daily, Wood said her research project analyzed neighborhood characteristics and the location of mass shootings in the U.S. to determine if there are some neighborhoods more susceptible to mass shootings than others by collecting data from 177 mass shootings from Jan. 1, 2014, to April 30, 2018.
“The implications from this project extend far beyond the OU community,” Gerlinger said.
According to Maher, the project should be considered by colleges and universities when crafting plans to protect their students.
“Our research contributes to an understanding of a major public health problem — mass shootings,” Maher said. “We need to understand the causes and consequences of gun violence in the US to successfully prevent it.”
Wood said the UROP Award funds will help her purchase the permanent license for the statistics program used to collect data for the project and to afford the expenses of her participation in any future conference to present it. The group was scheduled to attend the annual meeting for the American Society of Criminology in Washington, D.C., before it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Wood, Maher and Gerlinger said they expected to get the first paper published in an academic journal. It would become the first and only study to geocode every mass shooting in the U.S. over a five-year period.
“I also hoped that (Wood) would gain some valuable research skills, a publication for her resume/curriculum vitae and knowledge of a substantive area in sociology,” Maher said in the email. “(Wood) exceeded my expectations as an undergraduate researcher, and I believe she’s achieved the advantages we hoped she would gain by working with us.”
Wood said she was thankful for the OU Honors College, her faculty sponsors and her family for supporting her application to the UROP Award.
“They've been there through this whole (process); they supported me, (writing) letters of recommendation and making sure to be there for me, backing me every step of the way. (They were) really proud of me,” Wood said.
Maher said Wood’s success in the project underscores the importance of undergraduates becoming involved in large-scale projects.
“This collaboration highlights the value of undergraduate researchers being involved in faculty research projects,” Maher said, “and that students should take advantage of these opportunities where possible.”
