OU COVID-19 update: State seven-day rolling average at highest point ever, Bratzler says

  • Updated
Dale Bratzler (copy)

Dr. Dale Bratzler wears a "Masking is a Must" button in his July 10 COVID-19 update.

 Image provided by OU Medicine

In his weekly COVID-19 update, OU’s Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said it's hard to be sure what is causing the state to reach new highs in COVID cases.

Oklahoma has seen 7,700 new cases and 50 deaths in the past seven days, Bratzler said. The new seven day rolling average is just over 1,100, which Bratzler said is the “highest we’ve ever been.”

Labor Day and the reopening of schools could be factors in increasing numbers, Bratzler said, but he also pointed to several correctional facility outbreaks. On Monday, Bratzler said just under 400 of the 1,101 new cases were from Woodward County, home of the William S. Key Correctional Center, where the coronavirus is rampant.

“I know the state health department and the governor are implementing activities to try to slow the spread in correctional facilities,” Bratzler said. “That's going to be really important that we do that.”

While the majority of cases have come from metro areas like Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Bratzler said the prevalence rate by population is going down in these areas and rising in rural counties. Correctional facilities partially account for this rise, but not all of it, Bratzler said.

In regard to college-age students, Bratzler cited a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine which found that of 3,222 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals between ages 18 and 34, 21 percent were placed in the intensive care unit, 10 percent had to use a breathing machine and 2.7 percent died. 

“Just recognize this is not a benign virus,” Bratzler said. “And young people who get it can become very ill, particularly if they have underlying health factors.”

As the state enters peak influenza season, Bratzler said there is concern hospitals will experience capacity issues with both influenza and COVID-19 patients to worry about. 

“We need to do things to prevent both,” Bratzler said. “Wearing a mask, hand hygiene and physical distancing prevent both COVID-19 and influenza, and we just cannot let the gas off. … Again, wearing a mask helps to prevent influenza, we probably should have been doing it for a long time.”

Bratzler also cited a Brazil study in which COVID-19 patients who had gotten the flu shot had less severe symptoms. 

“Get your flu shot,” Bratzler said. “Whether it's your local pharmacy, the health department, your doctor's office, a hospital, free flu clinics, you're going to see a lot of them open up soon. Please seek your flu shot which will help all of us a lot.”

