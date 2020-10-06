OU COVID-19 protocols not affected by CDC guideline changes, Bratzler says

The CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance Monday to say the virus can “sometimes” be spread through the air to people more than six feet apart. OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said these changes will not affect OU’s university guidelines.
According to the new CDC guidelines, infections can potentially occur from farther than six feet away during specific activities or in environments with poor air flow.
“There is evidence that under certain conditions, people with COVID-19 seem to have infected others who were more than six feet away,” the CDC guidelines read. “These transmissions occurred within enclosed spaces that had inadequate ventilation. Sometimes the infected person was breathing heavily, for example while singing or exercising.”
Bratzler said the new guidelines will not change OU’s COVID-19 protocols, however.
“No, it will not,” Bratzler said, noting the decision is based on the fact that airborne transmission is most often reported in closed areas with poor ventilation and lack of proper masking.
“The university had already upgraded all of the HVAC systems on campus with high-efficiency filters and enhanced air exchange with outdoor air,” Bratzler said in an email to The Daily.
At the OU Board of Regents’ Oct. 2 meeting, OU President Joseph Harroz said there had been no cases COVID-19 being transmitted in a classroom. In a later interview, Bratzler said even if a student were in a classroom with a positive classmate, they may not be contacted for contact tracing.
In an Oct. 5 interview with The OU Daily, Bratzler said he was not aware of any cases of classroom transmission of COVID-19 at OU. However, he also said that classrooms at OU are intended to be set up in such a way — with six feet between desks and everyone in the room wearing a mask — that students in the room would not be considered a close contact of any student who could potentially be positive by the CDC’s definition.
“Because we set up the classrooms with six feet of physical distancing and everybody's required to be wearing a mask, those two interventions in general make it so that you don't even meet the criteria to be a direct contact,” Bratzler said. “But we just simply haven't seen people report that as a likely source of infection. And as I tell the doctors on this campus, somewhere between 40 to 45 percent of people who get COVID-19 never have a single symptom. Rather, they look perfectly normal, but could be infectious, and that’s why we insisted on a masking policy.”
Previously, some OU students have reported that their classrooms are unable to accommodate the number of students in the class and leave six feet of space between them.
Bratzler went on to say that due to OU’s classroom setup and protocols, students in a class with a classmate who may later test positive could potentially not be contacted by the health department for contact tracing.
“If you follow the classroom protocols, you'll never be a part of contact tracing, because you're spread far enough apart and wearing a mask … if you're more than six feet apart, the health department won't even contact you for contact tracing,” Bratzler said. “I mean, they may be contacted, but they won't be considered a direct contact.”
In the email, Bratzler emphasized most cases of transmission of COVID-19 continue to occur in places where “people (without masks) are close together.”
The university has previously offered unclear statements regarding COVID-19 protocols — in a Sept. 14 email to The Daily, an OU spokesperson said at the time the university “does not track student hospitalization records.” However, during the State of the University on Sept. 16, Harroz said there had been no hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at OU.
When asked following the statement whether the university was tracking hospitalizations, an OU spokesperson said the university “isn’t officially tracking hospitalizations” and that Harroz was referencing the fact that “he is unaware of any student hospitalizations as a result of the virus.”
