OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 515 in quarantine, isolation; Cleveland County case total reaches 10,830

Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

OU’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported 22 new positive tests as of Nov. 16; nine from OU Housing and 13 from Goddard Health Services.

Goddard staff tested 131 people on Monday, resulting in a 9.92 percent positive rate. Of the 107 people tested by OU Housing on Monday, 8.4 percent were positive.

There are 515 OU community members in isolation or quarantine as of Tuesday, including 432 students, 60 staff and 23 faculty. Of that total, 256 —nearly half — are quarantined due to exposure, 122 are isolated due to a positive test, 87 are quarantined due to a household exposure and 50 are quarantined due to experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Oklahoma reported 3,017 new positive cases Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health website, bringing the seven-day average to its highest yet at 2,727 cases. Wednesday also marked the state’s highest number of statewide deaths reported in a day, with 26 deaths, and a new high for hospitalizations with 1,434 people in the hospital because of COVID-19.

Cleveland County reported 121 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 10,830 cases since the pandemic started, according to the OU dashboard.

Norman reported 52 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s total case count to 5,618 since the pandemic started, according to Norman’s COVID-19 dashboard

Jana Hayes is a senior reporter on The Daily's news desk. She is a journalism senior and has worked at The Daily since her freshman year, having held several reporter and editor positions on both the news and enterprise desks.

