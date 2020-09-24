You are the owner of this article.
OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 386 community members in self-isolation, quarantine

OU’s COVID-19 dashboard now displays testing data up to Sept. 22, reporting 386 community members currently in self-isolation or quarantine. 

According to the dashboard data, there were 11 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sept. 22. Out of 109 conducted by OU Medicine for OU Housing Residents, five cases were positive. Goddard Health Services reported 6 positive cases out of the 56 tests conducted on the same day.

OU’S COVID-19 dashboard also shows 154 fewer individuals in self-isolation or quarantine since Sept. 21 when 540 community members were reported. Among the 386 individuals, 331 are students, 16 are faculty and 39 are staff members. 

According to the dashboard, 175 were quarantined due to exposure, 107 due to a positive test, 55 due to household exposure and 49 showed symptoms. The dashboard’s self-isolation data only displays the results of individuals who self-reported by completing OU’s online screening form. 

The city of Norman reported 3,116 COVID-19 positive cases up to Sept. 23, with 69 new cases on that day. 

