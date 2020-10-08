OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 345 OU community members in self-isolation, quarantine

OU updated its COVID-19 dashboard for Oct. 6, showing three new positive cases reported that day.
According to the dashboard, Goddard Health Services conducted 66 tests, with three positives resulting in a 4.55 percent positivity rate. OU Medicine conducted 49 tests of on-campus housing residents on Oct. 6, with no recorded positives. As of Oct. 7, 345 OU students and staff members are in quarantine or self-isolation.
Of these 345 individuals, 298 are students and 47 are faculty or staff. This is an increase of 63 community members in isolation or quarantine from the previous update.
Reasons for isolation include 64 for a positive test — an increase of 13 such isolations from the previous update — 67 for symptoms, 64 for household exposure, and 150 for exposure elsewhere. There were 28 new cases in the city of Norman reported on Oct. 7, according to the city’s own COVID-19 dashboard.
The state of Oklahoma reported 1,006 new cases as of Thursday, contributing to an overall total of 94,352 cases, according to the dashboard.
The OU COVID-19 dashboard includes updates in cases for Norman, Cleveland County and the university.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.