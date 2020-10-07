OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 282 OU community members in quarantine, self-isolation

According to updated testing data on the OU COVID-19 dashboard, 7 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on campus on Oct. 5.
According to the dashboard, Goddard Health Services conducted 75 tests on Oct. 5, recording four positives for a 5.33 percent positivity rate. Also on Oct. 5, OU Medicine conducted 73 tests of on-campus residents, recording three positive results.
As of Oct. 6, 282 OU community members are in quarantine or self isolation, according to the dashboard. Of those, 237 are students and 45 are staff and faculty members.
Among those quarantining or isolating, 51 are due to a positive COVID-19 test, an increase of seven since the previous update. Of the remainder, 118 are quarantining due to exposure, 59 due to exhibiting symptoms and 54 due to exposure in their household.
The City of Norman recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 5, according to the city’s dashboard.
For up-to-date data and comparison of OU, Norman and Cleveland County COVID-19 numbers, see the OU Daily COVID-19 dashboard.
